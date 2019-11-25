MONTICELLO — Johnson Creek’s girls basketball team slipped to 1-1 on the season with a 44-36 non-conference loss to Monticello on Monday.
Sophomore guard/forward Lexi Swanson led Johnson Creek with 10 points.
Johnson Creek travels to play Abundant Life/St. Ambrose on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
MONTICELLO 44, JOHNSON CREEK 36
Bluejays 22 14 — 36
Ponies 20 24 — 44
Johnson Creek (fg-ft-pts.) — Budig 1-2-4, Swanson 4-2-10, Constable 1-2-5, Whitehouse 0-1-1, Jablonski 1-1-3, Joseph 3-1-7, Walk 3-0-6 Totals 13 9-27 36
Monticello (fg-ft-pts.) — Blumer 1-0-3, Brokopp 2-0-4, Bale 3-0-6, Pfeuti 1-0-2, Gustafson 0-2-2, Enthum 4-6-14, Siegenthaler 4-1-11, Risley 1-0-2 Totals 16 9-11 44
3-pointers — JC (Constable) 1; M (Blumer, Siegenthaler) 2. Total fouls — JC 20, M 21.
