DEERFIELD — The Johnson Creek girls basketball team was defeated by Deerfield, 58-33, in a Trailways South Conference game Friday night in Deerfield.
The Bluejays (1-7, 0-4) were led by Lexi Swanson, who scored a team-high nine points in the defeat. Brianna Berger and Brooke Joseph scored eight and seven points, respectively, in the defeat.
Deerfield (5-3, 4-0) outscored Johnson Creek, 40-16, in the first half.
The Bluejays will host Albany in a non-conference game Jan. 3 in Johnson Creek at 7:15 p.m.
DEERFIELD 58, JOHNSON CREEK 33
Demons 40 18 — 58
Bluejays 16 17 — 33
Johnson Creek (fg-ftm-pts) — Budig 0 2-3 2, Swanson 4 1-2 9, Constable 1 0-0 2, Rue 2 0-0 4, Berger 2 4-6 8, Jablonski 0 1-4 1, Joseph 2 3-4 7. Totals — 11 11-19 33.
Deerfield (fg-ftm-pts) — Winger 2 0-0 4, Eickhoff 3 1-4 7, Bush 1 0-0 2, Ezzell 3 0-0 6, Siewert 6 1-3 13, Brattlie 2 0-0 5, Haak 4 3-3 11, Fischer 1 2-2 4, Rucks 3 0-1 6. Totals — 25 7-13 58.
3-pointers — JC 0; D (Brattlie) 1; Total fouls — JC 13, D 17.
