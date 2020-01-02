The Fort Atkinson Blackhawks have scored at least 50 points in four different games this season.
In the last three seasons combined the Blackhawks have reached the 50-point threshold five times with four of those games coming in 2016-17.
The context for the suggestion of progress for this struggling program is that Fort Atkinson hasn’t won a conference game since Dec. 17, 2015. The Blackhawks are not in contention for a conference title. But at the unofficial, non-mathematical halfway point in the season, Fort Atkinson (2-7, 0-4 Badger South) has 11 chances before the end of the season to break its 53-game losing streak.
Their first opportunity comes at home against Oregon on Friday night. The Panthers (6-3, 3-1) have scored fewer than 50 points twice. Fort Atkinson travels to take on Monona Grove (8-2, 3-1), Madison Edgewood (6-3, 3-1) and Monroe (3-5, 2-2) over a two-week stretch.
The Blackhawks built a 15-1 lead to open the game against Monroe at home, but were eventually defeated, 50-31.
They may not break through in the next two weeks, but home games against Milton (2-7, 1-3) and Stoughton (2-6, 1-3) on Jan. 28 and Feb. 1 respectively serve as golden opportunities to join the win column in the league.
Jefferson
When Olivia Ganser got injured, it was clear the Jefferson Eagles weren’t going to be a contender for a Rock Valley Conference title. Even with her, the depth of the league would have been tough to compete against.
The Eagles had a group of hard-working, undersized guards that they could have complemented Ganser with, so it isn’t surprising that they’ve been competitive on the defensive end of the floor. They’re still offensively challenged on the offensive side of the court.
As they enter 2020, Jefferson is in eighth place out of 10 teams in the conference. The schedule sets up nicely as the Eagles will not have to play any of the leaders in the conference in consecutive games. That could lead to them being fresh enough to challenge the top teams in the league, or it could lead to them overlooking the teams in the bottom half of the conference.
For the Eagles to move their way toward the middle of the pack if they can find enough offense to knock off fifth-place Whitewater (3-4, 3-3) on Thursday, Jan. 9, and beat the teams behind them in the standings (winless East Troy and Edgerton). Of course, they’ll need to pick off a couple of other teams throughout the remaining two months of play.
Whitewater
For the Whippets to make a move in the RVC, they’re going to need to take advantage of playing Evansville and McFarland at home in the latter weeks of the season. Whitewater (3-4, 3-3 RVC) is currently fifth in the 10-team conference, which means it can’t afford to stumble against Jefferson, Clinton (7-2, 5-1) or Big Foot (4-4, 3-3) before hosting Evansville (7-3, 6-0) on Jan. 23.
McFarland scored 80 points against Whitewater, which gave up roughly 51 points per game in the other six contests this season. Freshman Adrienne Kirch made 5 of her 6 3-point attempts and scored 21 points to lead the Spartans past visiting Whitewater.
To knock off the Spartans, the Whippets will need to keep Kirch in check but also prevent Katie Hildebrandt from amassing another double-double — she scored 18 points and had 11 rebounds.
Lake Mills
The L-Cats are the best team in the area with an 11-0 overall record and a 1-0 record in the Capitol North. Their victory over Cambridge shows that they are vulnerable, though.
The Blue Jays forced Lake Mills point guard Julianna Wagner to pass the ball to start offensive possessions and then did whatever it took to disallow Wagner to regain possessions. If a possession started to get precarious, Wagner wasn’t allowed to reset.
Wagner fought through it and scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half to give Lake Mills a 67-63 victory against Cambridge in a non-conference game Dec. 16.
The L-Cats should be tested in the Capitol North, but they should be able to turn in a perfect season. Lake Mills has a pair of non-conference games in January that should serve as measuring sticks for just how deep the playoff run will be. The first is 3 p.m. Saturday at home against Platteville. The second is against Whitewater on Jan. 7 at 7:15 p.m.
Platteville (9-0) is the top-ranked team in Division 3 according to the Week 4 Wissports.net Coaches Poll. Lake Mills is third and, with a win on Saturday, should take the top spot in the poll.
Lakeside Lutheran
The Warriors (6-2, 0-0) are in the midst of a four-game winning streak and appear to be on pace to be the top challengers for Lake Mills atop the Capitol North.
Lakeside has won three games against Capitol South schools and its only setbacks were against Badger Conference teams. The first loss was to Monona Grove and the second was against DeForest, which is sixth in Division 2.
For the Warriors to pick off the defending conference champion Lake Mills L-Cats, they’ll need to rely on their depth and full-court pressure to overtake the L-Cats.
Cambridge
Five of the six losses for the Cambridge Blue Jays were by 10 points or fewer including a four-point loss to Lake Mills.
The Blue Jays won a pair of lopsided games against Palmyra-Eagle and Williams Bay, but they were unable to turn those close games into victories. Cambridge is hoping the tests from those close games pays off when it takes on Lodi, Waterloo and undefeated Black Hawk in five days next week.
The Blue Jays have not opened their Capitol South season yet, but considering their performance against Lake Mills, there’s an outside chance they can give preseason favorite Marshall a run for the top spot in the league.
Palmyra-Eagle
There are just two undefeated teams left in the Trailways South: Deerfield and Palmyra-Eagle. Those two teams will square off on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7:15 p.m. and again on Tuesday, Feb. 11. at 7:15 p.m.
In the early-going, it looks like those two games will determine the winner of the conference title at the conclusion of the season.
Johnson Creek
The Bluejays won their opener, but have lost seven straight since.
Johnson Creek lost by nine points to Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, otherwise its three conference losses each have been by double digits.
Creek will take on Pecatonica (2-6) and Madison Country Day School (0-11) next week as they try to build some positive momentum heading into a home game against Palmyra-Eagle.
