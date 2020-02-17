JEFFERSON — Kacie Carollo scored 15 points of her game-high 29 points in the second half for Whitewater as the Whippets earned a 46-36 win against host Jefferson in Rock Valley Conference girls basketball Monday.
Carollo made 10 of her 11 free throws and three 3-pointers for the Whippets (11-9, 11-6 RVC) in their sixth consecutive win.
Junior guard Ainsley Howard scored seven of her team-high nine points in the second half for Jefferson (10-11, 8-9).
Whitewater will continue its season on the road against Fort Atkinson on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. Jefferson travels to East Troy for a 7:15 p.m. game Thursday.
JEFFERSON 46, WHITEWATER 36
Whitewater 14 22 — 36
Jefferson 23 23 — 46
Whitewater (fg ftm-fta pts) — Skindingsrude 2 0-2 4, Grosinske 4 0-2 9, Carollo 8 10-11 29, Laue 1 2-3 4. Totals — 15 12-18 46.
Jefferson — Madden 1 0-0 3, Ganser 1 0-0 2, Messmann 0 2-4 2, Howard 3 2-2 9, Dearborn 1 0-0 3, Helmink 1 0-0 2, Johnson 3 0-1 6, J. Peterson 2 1-2 5, Beck 2 0-0 4. Totals — 14 5-7 36.
3-point goals — W 4 (Carollo 3, Grosinske), J 3 (Madden, Howard, Dearborn). Total fouls — W 10, J 17.
Cambridge 47, Juneau Dodgeland 28
CAMBRIDGE — Taylor Stenklyft scored 16 points to lead Cambridge in its non-conference victory over the visiting Dodgeland Vikings on Monday.
Gracie Korth and Olivia Williams each scored eight points to help bolster the Cambridge scoring attack.
Adrianne Bader scored 12 point to lead Dodgeland in scoring.
Cambridge (9-11) will return to Capitol South action Thursday against New Glarus at 7:30 p.m. The Blue Jays have a 5-4 record in the league and the Glarner Knight enter the contest with a 4-5 record.
CAMBRIDGE 47, DODGELAND 28
Dodgeland 11 17 — 28
Cambridge 26 21 — 47
Dodgeland (fg ftm-fta pts) — Schreier 1 0-0 2, Peplinski 1 0-2 2, Schall 1 1-2 3, Firari 2 1-4 5, Hodgson 1 0-0 2, Draeger 1 0-0 2, Badger 6 0-6 12. Totals — 13 2-14 28.
Cambridge — Jarlsberg 0 0-1 0, Korth 4 0-0 8, Holzhueter 3 1-2 7, Stenklyft 7 1-5 16, Williams 4 0-2 8, Bolger 0 0-2 0, Roidt 1 3-4 5, Hommen 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 5-16 47.
3-point goals — D 0, C (Jarlsberg, Stenklyft) 2. Total fouls — D 15, C 14.
Horicon 69, Johnson Creek 28
JOHNSON CREEK — Lexi Swanson was the only Johnson Creek player to crack double digits as the Bluejays were defeated by Horicon, 69-28, in a non-conference game Monday at Johnson Creek High School.
Swanson finished with a team-high 10 points for Johnson Creek. The Bluejays trailed 28-17 at halftime, but were outscored 41-11 in the second half.
Johnson Creek (3-18, 2-10 Trailways South) will match up again with Horicon in a WIAA Division in regional play Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Horicon.
HORICON 69, JOHNSON CREEK 28
Horicon 28 41 — 69
Johnson Creek 17 11 — 28
Horicon (fg ftm-fta pts) — Haslow 2 0-0 6, Boeck 3 3-6 9, Marvin 7 2-4 20, Laabs 6 2-2 19, Jongebloed 6 0-0 12, Tillema 1 1-2 3. Totals — 25 8-14 69.
Johnson Creek — Swanson 4 1-2 10, Constable 3 1-2 7, Berger 0 2-4 2, Jablonski 1 0-0 2, Joseph 3 0-0 7. Totals — 11 4-10 28.
3-point goals — H (Haslow 2, Marvin 4, Laabs 5) 11; JC (Swanson, Joseph) 2. Total fouls — H 9, JC 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.