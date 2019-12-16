JOHNSON CREEK — Freshman guard/forward Sidda Meyers scored 13 points to lead Parkview to a 51-40 Trailways South win over Johnson Creek’s girls basketball team on Monday.
Johnson Creek (1-6, 0-3 in conference) led 22-21 at halftime behind 10 of senior guard Brianna Berger’s game-high 14 points. Parkview (2-4, 1-3 in conference) took control in the second half with senior forward Taylor Burrell scoring seven of her nine points. Meyers and sophomore guard Jenna Olin each scored six points down the stretch for the Vikings.
Senior guard Brooke Joseph added nine points and sophomore guard Lexi Swanson added eight for the Bluejays, who travel to face Deerfield on Friday.
PARKVIEW 51,
JOHNSON CREEK 40
Parkview 21 30 — 51
Johnson Creek 22 18 — 40
Parkview (fg-ft-tp) — C. Burrell 1-0-2, Kopp 1-1-3, T. Burrell 4-1-9, Mielke 1-0-2, Meyers 5-3-13, Klopften 1-0-2, Olin 4-3-12, Saglie 3-2-8 Totals 20 10-23 51
Johnson Creek (fg-ft-tp) — Swanson 4-0-8, Constable 3-0-6, Rue 0-1-1, Berger 5-3-14, Jablonski 0-2-2, Joseph 4-1-9 Totals 16 7-19 40
3-point goals — P (Olin). Total fouls — P 17, JC 22.
