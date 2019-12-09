WAUNAKEE — The Palmyra-Eagle girls basketball team defeated Madison Country Day, 38-19, in a Trailways South Conference game Monday night in Waunakee.
Ally Czeshinski scored over a fourth of the Panthers’ points, collecting 10 of Palmyra-Eagles 38. Kyler Koutsky finished with seven points and Ally Fredrick finished with six, which came off of two 3-pointers.
The Panthers surrendered just five points in the first half, taking a 15-5 advantage into halftime.
With the win, Palmyra-Eagle moved to 3-2 overall and 3-0 in the conference standings.
The Panthers will host Dodgeland in a game Saturday at Palmyra-Eagle High School at 7:15 p.m.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 38, MADISON COUNTRY DAY 19
Panthers 15 23 — 38
Prairie Hawks 5 14 — 19
Palmyra-Eagle (fg-ftm-pts) — Fredrick 2 0-0 6, Dixon 1 0-0 3, Czeshinski 5 0-0 10, Steinbach 2 0-2 4, Martens 1 0-0 2, Koutsky 3 0-2 7, Kysely 1 0-2 2, Madyson Nettesheim 0 2-4 2, Molly Nottesheim 1 0-0 2. Totals — 16 2-8 28.
Madison Country Day (fg-ftm-pts) — Whiffen 1 0-0 2, Hernandez-White 1 1-2 3, Nall 2 1-2 6, Gerlach 1 0-0 2, Donoso 3 0-0 6. Totals — 8 2-4 19.
3-pointers — PE (Fredrick 2, Dixon, Koutsky) 4, MCD (Nall). Total fouls — PE 16, MCD 18.
Williams Bay 47, Johnson Creek 35
WILLIAMS BAY — Hannah Constable scored a game-high 14 first-half points, but the Johnson Creek girls basketball team was defeated by Williams Bay, 47-35, in a Trailways South game Monday night in Williams Bay.
Despite the strong first half, Constable was held in check after her 14 points in the first half, going scoreless in the second half.
Brianna Berger and Brooke Joseph both scored six points in the defeat.
Williams Bays’ Annika Pfeil recorded a game-high 17 points.
The Bluejays (1-4, 0-2) will take on Central Wisconsin Christian School Friday on the road at 7:15 p.m.WILLIAMS BAY 47, JOHNSON CREEK 35
Bulldogs 26 21 — 47
Bluejays 20 15 — 35
Johnson Creek (fg-ftm-pts) — Budig 1 1-2 3, Swanson 0 3-6 3, Constable 5 3-4 14, Rue 1 0-0 3, Berger 2 2-4 6, Joseph 3 0-4 6. Totals — 12 9-20 35.
Williams Bay (fg-ftm-pts) — Hoover 0 1-2 1, Rabenhorst 4 1-2 9, Nolan 2 1-3 5, Silverman 0 3-4 3, Olson 2 0-0 2, Smith 4 2-4 10, Pfeil 8 1-3 17. Totals 19 9-17.
3-pointers — JC (Constable, Rue) 2, WB 0. Total fouls — JC 15, WB 18.
