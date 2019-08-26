The Jefferson prep girls volleyball team had its best finish in the Rock Valley Conference since 2007 last season, finishing second, but head coach Kaley Jacobson believes her Eagles could shoot for a spot higher this season.
In 2018, Jefferson finished 7-2 in the conference standings and ended 8-2 against Rock Valley teams. The only team above the Eagles in the standings was 9-0 East Troy.
Jacobson said she expects East Troy once to compete for the title, and also expects McFarland and Whitewater to compete for the crown, as well as her Eagles.
“We should definitely be in the mix to compete for the title,” Jacobson said.
If the Eagles want to win the Rock Valley, they’ll have to replace some key cogs from last year’s team. Jefferson graduated four seniors from the 2018 squad and will look to lean on their season class again this year.
Cassidy Spies returns to the Eagles as a senior and a first team all-conference member from last year. Jacobson believes she will be one of the top players in the conference.
“She’s our ‘go-to’, most consistent all-around payer,” said Jacobson of Spies, who will be attending and playing at Viterbo University next year. “She has truly stepped up as a leader this year.”
Other top returners include seniors Claire Peachy, Parker Biwer and Brooklyn Fritz.
Peachy looks to be a player who can play multiple positions for Jefferson, while Biwer, who was an honorable mention all-conference player last season, looks to improve as the Eagles’ libero.
Fritz, an outside hitter, comes back after a second team all-conference season in 2018.
“Another strong all-around player for us who has become a notable threat at the net and defensively,” Jacobson said of Fritz. “Coming off of a shoulder injury and surgery, she has had to shift her focus to her back row play as she works her way back into the front row.
“She has improved her mental game and leadership abilities tremendously over the last year.”
The Eagles finished 26-13 overall last season and made it to the second round of the WIAA Division 2 regional before losing to Watertown Luther Prep.
Fort Atkinson
The Fort Atkinson High School girls volleyball team lost six players from last year’s team, including first team all-conference member Grace Mans, but Blackhawk head coach Liz Gnatzig is hoping some of her younger players can catch on quick.
“We have some young players who will be stepping up into new positions,” Gnatzig said. “We will look to our upperclassmen to guide them and get them up to speed on the court.”
One of those upperclassmen includes Emma Mans, who was a second team all-Badger South middle hitter for Fort Atkinson last season.
Senior Rylie Steffes was named an honorable-mention conference player last season as a right side hitter.
“Both Rylie and Emma will be big for us offensively,” Gnatzig said. “They will do a great job as our first line of defense on their block as well.”
Gnatzig also expects Jadyn Krause to be an impact player for the Blackhawks this season.
“Jadyn brings a very consistent defense, she has great reading abilities and runs the back row well,” she said.
Fort Atkinson finished with a 20-15 mark last season and was bounced in a WIAA Division 1 regional final against Westosha Central.
The Blackhawks were in the middle of the pack in the Badger South standings last season, finishing 4-3, good for fourth in the eight-team conference.
Gnatzig expects, Watertown, who went 7-0 last season in conference, to once again have a strong showing this year.
Whitewater
A mix of returning talent and incoming impact players could have the Whippets girls volleyball team thinking improvement after a 19-24 season in 2018.
Whitewater losses two players from last season’s team that went 7-6 against Rock Valley opponents.
Among the returners is standout junior Emme Bullis.
“She’s a leader, has good volleyball IQ, athletic, strong, good energy and can play any position,” said head coach Kathy Bullis, who is in her sixth year at Whitewater.
Other key returners for the Whippets will be juniors Catherine Skindingsrude, Hannah O’Brien, Kacie Carollo, Kiyla Kopecky, Cora Linos and senior Maddie Arnett.
One of the two spots lost from last year’s team looks to be filled by freshman Kindyl Kilar.
“She is a gifted athlete who works hard,” Bullis said. “She is also a trained setter in the club world, but we are looking for her to be a six rotation outside hitter. She has an extremely high volleyball IQ. With that she reads the ball well, and is in a position to make great defensive plays.”
The biggest vacancy to fill from last year’s team will be Catherine Yang, who was a four-year starting libero that now plays volleyball at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
“We plan to fill the hole she is leaving through having two outside hitters that can play all six rotations and a middle who can play all the way around,” Bullis said.
The Whippets will look to improve on their second-round exit in the WIAA Division 2 regional from last season. Bullis said she expects East Troy, who won the Rock Valley last season, to be challenged by McFarland, Jefferson and her Whippets.
Lakeside Lutheran
The Lakeside Lutheran High School girls volleyball team won the Capitol North Conference last season, and head coach Jenny Krauklis is hoping her Warriors will once again be near the top of the standings this season.
“Our goal is to be at or near the top of conference again,” said Krauklis, who is entering her eighth season with Lakeside.
The Warriors’ repeat conference title hopes will be helped out with the returning of Ella Collins, Payton Kuepers and Kylee Gnabasik.
Collins and Kuepers return as the Warriors’ kill leaders from last season, while Gnabasik comes back once again as Lakeside Lutheran’s libero.
“All three are strong competitors and have good leadership attributes,” Krauklis said.
The Warriors lose three players from last year’s team, which could mean some position swapping, including Kuepers moving from middle hitter to outside hitter to replace Hannah Willems.
Lakeside’s season came to an end last year in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal against East Troy. The Warriors finished 9-1 in the Captiol North last season, a game ahead of Lake Mills.
Palmyra-Eagle
First year-head coach Scott Hein should have as good an idea as anybody how the Palmyra-Eagle girls volleyball team should do this season.
Hein takes the reign as the varsity coach in 2019 after coaching the Panthers JV1 team last season.
With Palmyra-Eagle losing five starters from last year, Hein is hoping the incoming juniors he coached last season can make an impact at the varsity level.
“We have a strong group of incoming juniors,” Hein said. “Since I worked with them last year as their JV1 coach, I hope this makes for a smooth transition.”
A year above those juniors should be a strong senior class, with six returners.
“I will be expecting a lot from them,” Hein said. “We have two all-conference athletes returning. Lilly Hammond was number one in solo blocks last year in the conference. I expect her to hold that role again this year, while fine-tuning her attacks. She is very determined. Hannah Steinbach was honorable mention. She is the most versatile player on the team and a great leader. Her assists and serves are something we should watch for.”
The Panthers’ season ended in a WIAA Division 3 regional match against Poynette last season.
As far as how the Trailways Conference could go this season, Hein expects Palmyra-Eagle to once again be near the top after a 4-2 record last season, which tied for second.
“I plan for us to make a strong stand this year,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.