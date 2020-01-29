Johnson Creek senior Mateah Roehl won a state title at 120 pounds at the 5th Annual Wisconsin High School Girls Championships at Wausau West High School on Saturday.
Roehl won four matches at the tournament and pinned her way to the finals with falls over Milwaukee Reagan’s Natalia Ramirez in 2 minutes, 31 seconds, Reedsville’s Amelia Stetson at :58 and Elkhart Lake-Glenbuelah/Howards Grove’s Elli Ausloos at 1:10. In the title match, Roehl won by injury default at 4:40 over Milwaukee Reagan’s Raquel Rojano. She was leading 8-0 and working for the pin when the match was stopped.
This marks the first girls state high school title for Roehl, who last competed in this tournament as a sophomore, when she placed sixth.
“It’s nice to wrestle girls for once,” said Roehl, who also won a Badger State Girls Invitational title at 120 last month in Madison. “It was a good tournament. There was a lot of good competition compared to (Badger State). It was a bigger bracket with 12 girls.”
Roehl wrestled her first two varsity wrestling seasons at 106 before bumping up to 113 as a junior. The sledding against the boys has been that much tougher now that she regularly competes at 120, but it paid off on Saturday.
“It feels nice, definitely,” Roehl said. “With all the work I have been putting in, losing to a bunch of boys (is frustrating), but I feel like my technique is better. Using my technique with girls on a level playing field feels great. It’s nice for a while wrestling boys, but I didn’t really feel I was getting any better as I moved up the weight classes. Wrestling at 120 is a completely different game.”
Roehl, who has medaled in national and international female competitions in recent years, is now in the process of weighing which collegiate women’s wrestling program to commit to.
“It’s definitely a tough decision, but I have four colleges I have it narrowed down to,” Roehl said. “It’s the fastest growing sport. The NCAAs announced (women’s wrestling) as an emerging sport last week. Colleges are popping up left and right, which makes it hard to make a decision with so many opportunities. Recruiting is like crazy. It’s like a dogfight.”
Ciha takes second place for Jays
Cambridge sophomore Aevri Ciha picked up three pins on her way to the championship match where she was pinned by Mount Horeb freshman Hanna Errthum on Saturday at Wausau West High School.
A Wisconsin record 110 girls competed in the state meet across 14 weight classes. Milwaukee Reagan scored 73.5 points to win the team championship and Holmen took second place with 61.5 points.
Ciha was the lone Cambridge wrestler at the tournament. In her first match, she pinned Clintonville/Marion 132-pounder Allyson Schwietzer in 1 minute, 28 seconds. It took 57 seconds to pin Amelia LaFleur of Holmen in the quarterfinals.
Ciha earned a second-period pin in the semifinals when she beat Oshkosh West senior Sitota Troedel at 2:52.
Moreno fourth at state for Eagles
Jefferson’s Abigail Moreno placed fourth at the state girls tournament at 138.
After a first round bye, Moreno pinned Waukesha West’s Delaney Duclon at 3:38 to reach the semifinals, where she lost by fall to West Allis Central’s Joette Kassa at 3:43. In the third place match, Moreno lost a 6-4 decision to Whitnall’s Brooke Harvstadt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.