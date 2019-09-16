MADISON — The Fort Atkinson girls golf team placed 15th at the Crusade Fore a Cure Monday at Maple Bluff Country Club in Madison.
The Blackhawks collected 444 strokes at the 17-team invitational. Middleton placed first with 329 strokes.
“Maple Bluff was in beautiful shape and is a great golf course, but it did not fit our style of play very well and brought out our team weaknesses,” Fort Atkinson head coach Joe Leibman said. “The old-school course is very narrow with tree-lined fairways and many bunkers on every hole. The speed of the greens were much quicker than what we are used to playing on with a lot of slope from front to back.”
Natalie Kammer finished 48th overall with a card of 104. Brooke Leibman and Taylor Dressler both collected 112 strokes for Fort Atkinson.
Anna Schoenike was not far behind with a 116. Rachel Edwards rounded out the Blackhawk five with a 123.
“This was a great test to what we are going to see later when the stakes are much higher,” Leibman said.
Fort Atkinson will take on Milton in a Badger South Conference dual Tuesday at Oak Ridge Golf Course at 3:30 p.m.
