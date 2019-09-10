EDGERTON — Lakeside Lutheran junior Maya Heckmann shot a 5-over-par 40 to win Tuesday’s Rock Valley Conference mini meet at Edgerton Towne Country Club by three shots.
Freshman Ava Heckmann shot 46 as the Warriors posted a team score of 196 to finish in second place, 11 shots behind first-place Cambridge.
Ella Butzine shot 54, Lauren Lostetter carded a 56 and Emma Statz posted 60 for the Warriors.
Jefferson junior Courtney Draeger shot 44 strokes to finish tied for third individually and senior Hailey Milbrath fired a 49 as the Eagles shot 203, finishing third.
Ainsley Howard and Val Schamens both shot 55 and Clara Ball carded a 56 for Jefferson.
Jefferson plays in an invitational at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison starting at noon Wednesday.
Lakeside returns to the links on Monday for a RVC mini meet at Glen Erin Golf Club in Janesville hosted by Beloit Turner beginning at 3:30 p.m.
RVC mini meet
Team scores: Cambridge 185, Lakeside Lutheran 196, Jefferson 203, McFarland 226, Edgerton 228, Evansville 229 and Beloit Turner 229, Clinton 240, East Troy 243
Medalist: M. Heckmann, LL, 40.
