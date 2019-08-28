Jefferson girls head golf coach Jeff Schmidt believes his Eagles will be right in the mix in the Rock Valley Conference this season.
Last year the Eagles finished second, and it may come down to the short stuff if the Eagles want to jump to the top spot.
“Lakeside and Cambridge will be the favorites,” Schmidt said. “I see us as anywhere from first to fourth depending on how quickly we can develop our short games.”
The Eagles return junior Courtney Draeger, who was a first team all-conference golfer last season.
Draeger shot a 45 in the Eagles’ second Rock Valley Conference mini meet to help Jefferson finish runner up at the nine-hole meet in Lake Mills.
Despite some returning firepower in Draeger, the Eagles do lose Bre Deblare and Megan Gleisner from last year’s team. Both Deblare and Gleisner qualified for the sectional meet as individuals in 2018.
The rest of the Jefferson lineup this season looks to be filled out by junior Ainsley Howard and seniors Clara Ball and Hailey Milbrath.
All return as letter winners from last year.
Milbrath was not too far behind Draeger’s 45 in Lake Mills, as she finished just three strokes behind her teammate with a 48.
Valory Schamens has assumed No. 5 duties early on in the season for the Eagles.
Fort Atkinson
After losing three players to graduation, the Fort Atkinson High School girls golf team will need some players to take it up a notch this season to help guide a relatively inexperienced Blackhawk group.
The most seasoned player Fort will have back will be Brooke Leibman, a two-year varsity start for the Blackhawks.
“Brooke’s previous experience and strong leadership will be relied on to help guide our young group,” said head coach Joe Leibman, who is in his first year as the varsity head coach.
Natalie Kammer also should be a reliable force for Fort Atkinson this year, as the sophomore returns as a varsity starter from last season.
“Natalie has a great work ethic and put in a lot of time over the summer fine tuning her skills,” Leibman said.
For the early part of the season, it’s been Kammer at the top spot, while Leibman has been the No. 2 golfer. The duo paired up at the Milton Best Ball Invitational to finish fifth, good for a medal.
“Both Brooke and Natalie can make a huge leap to near the top of any tournament with a little more confidence in themselves and working hard to improve on their weaknesses in practice,” Leibman said.
Junior Taylor Dressler also returns to the fold in Fort with varsity experience from last season.
“Taylor is just going to get better and better the more she plays and gets comfortable in tournament surroundings,” Leibman said.
Seniors Anna Schoenike and Signe Kind look to fill out the rest of the Blackhawk five this season.
As far as Badger South goes, the Blackhawks will look to compete with 2018-conference winner Stoughton, and Milton and Madison Edgewood, who both qualified as teams to the state meet in 2018.
“All three of those teams look to contend for the conference title again this year,” Leibman said “We are a young and inexperienced team, but we will sneak up on some teams and should be able to compete at a high level.”
Lakeside Lutheran
The Lakeside Lutheran High School girls golf team lose two players from last year’s team, but return its most important piece.
The Warriors lose Maddison Fenner and Rebecca Lang from their 2018 team, but bring back a state-qualifier in Maya Heckmann.
Heckmann finished 12th overall at the WIAA Division 2 state golf meet last season and also is the reigning Rock Valley Conference Player of the Year.
“Maya is a very consistent player, mentally and physically,” Warriors head coach Kyra Lostetter said.
Heckmann has already impressed early on in the season for Lakeside. She tied the low score at the Warriors’ second conference mini meet at the Lake Mills Golf Course with a 41.
Grace Thomas has been penciled in as the number two golfer so far for the Warriors this season, while Kaylea Affeld and Ava Heckmann have been the three and four golfers, respectively.
Lauren Lostetter has rounded out the Warriors’ lineup so far this season at the fifth spot.
Lakeside Lutheran has finished third in the Rock Valley the last two years, but Lostetter hopes that trend can be broken this season.
Edgerton and Jefferson finished first and second in the conference standings last year, respectively.
“We hope to have our edge this year to win the conference,” Lostetter said.
Cambridge
The Cambridge High School girls golf team looks to have a full reload as the Blue Jays don’t lose any players from last year’s team.
Cambridge’s top returners include Aubrie Pero and Marry Hommen.
Pero and Hommen have shown their prowess early in the season at Rock Valley Conference mini meets.
At the East Troy mini meet both shot 43s at the nine-hole event. The next conference mini meet in Lake Mills once again saw the two post solid scores: Hommen with a 46 and Pero a stroke behind with a 47.
With Pero and Hommen at the top-two spots for Cambridge, it’s been Hailee Sundquist at the third spot, Kat Toepfer at the fourth spot and Lissy Pero at the fifth spot early on in the season.
Cambridge will look to get some players into the sectional this season after a drought last year and likely will be chasing reigning conference champion Edgerton for the Rock Valley crown.
