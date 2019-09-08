MIDDLETON — The Lakeside Lutheran girls golf team took 18th place at the Middleton Invitational Saturday afternoon at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton. Lakeside collected 414 strokes at the 21-team tournament. Maya Heckmann finished 13th overall with an 85 for the Warriors.
Kate Meier and Ellie Frisch shot 74s for the Cardinals as Middleton won its own invitational with a team score of 315.
Ava Heckmann carded the second-best score for Lakeside with a 101. Ella Butzine fired a 113 for Lakeside, while Kaylea Affeld finished with two strokes behind with a 115.
Lauren Lostetter rounded out the Warriors’ five with a 120.
Lakeside Lutheran will golf in a Rock Valley Conference mini meet Monday at Prairie Woods Golf Course in Avalon at 3:30 p.m.
