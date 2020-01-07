WHITEWATER — Kayla Gehrmann finished first in three events as the Jefferson gymnastics team defeated Whitewater, 114.775-110.35, in a Southern Lakes dual Tuesday night in Whitewater.
Gehrmann ended with the best scores on the vault, bars and the floor exercise. She also placed second on the balance beam.
On vault she recorded an 8.3 and on bars she collected a score of 7.95. Her 7.5 was good for second on the beam and she ended the night with an 8.75 on the floor, good for first.
Gehrmann finished in the all-around competition, scoring an 32.5.
Whitewater was led by Halee Peters, who scored an 29.75 in the all-around competition. The score was good for second behind Gehrmann.
Peters placed second in one event, the uneven bars, and third in two events, the vault and balance beam. She finished with an 7.3 on the bars. On the vault and beam she collected scores of 7.95 and 7.25, respectively.
The Eagles’ Eden Harstford was third in the all-around competition. Her night was highlighted with a second-place finish on the vault (8), second-place finish on the floor (7.6) and a third-place finish on the bars (6.95).
On the balance beam, Jefferson’s Marley Harstford earned the top score of the night with an 7.6.
Whitewater’s Anna Ejnik placed second on the floor exercise with a score of 8.05.
The Whippets’ Jenna Caldwell also earned a top-three finish on the night, placing third on the bars with an 6.95.
Jefferson will take on Waupun Thursday at Rock River Intermediate School at 6:30 p.m. Up next for Whitewater will be an invitational Jan. 25 at Southwestern High School.
