MILTON — By the time Fort Atkinson figured out Aidan Conger and Maverick Attwood, it was just a little too late.
Conger netted two quicks goals and Attwood led the stout Red Hawk defense in goal as Milton defeated Fort Atkinson, 2-1, in a Badger South Conference game Tuesday night at Anderson Field in Milton.
“We just didn’t figure out seven (Conger) quite soon enough,” Fort Atkinson head coach Kent Lovejoy said. “He hurt us twice early.”
Conger scored the first goal just 1:11 into the game. The score was set up from a cross from sophomore Joey Leverenz.
In the 7th minute, the sophomore once again found himself at the right place at the right time, turning a cross from junior Bryce Eckert into a header that found the back of the net.
“We wanted to get quick start against them and we did just that,” Milton head coach Ryan Wagner said.
“He (Conger) had a fantastic start to the game, two really nice goals,” Wagner added.
It looked like the Blackhawks would slice the Milton lead in half in the 37th.
Sophomore Caleb Strayer got past the Milton defense and was able to pass the ball off to junior Landon Zorn. With a one-on-one with Attwood, Zorn’s shot was saved by the Milton goalie in a diving effort to keep the Blackhawks scoreless.
“Maverick is one of the best keepers in our conference,” Lovejoy said. “He did a heck of a job.”
Attwood ended the game with eight saves.
“Like Kent said after the game to me, ‘that’s one of the best goalies I’ve seen this year,’” Wagner said.
Fort Atkinson had another good opportunity to get on the board in the 65th minute. Strayer’s free kick went straight to the head of junior Henry Olmos, who was positioned near the right side of the goal, but the ball bounced just to the right of the crossbar.
“The goalie was good, but we needed to be able to finish more and control it in the midfield,” Zorn said.
Several minutes later in the 70th, Fort Atkinson finally broke through.
Zorn got another one-on-one with Attwood, but this time a grounder to the right-side of the goal rolled on past Attwood into the net.
“I saw the goalie coming out, he hesitated and he took another step out and that’s when I slotted it in,” Zorn said.
An open header from Zorn near the Milton goal looked like it had a chance to equalize in the 84th minute, but the attempt that missed high proved to be the last dangerous look the Blackhawks would get.
Milton will play Sauk Prairie on the road Thursday at 7 p.m. Fort Atkinson will host Madison Edgewood Friday at Blackhawk Stadium at 7 p.m.
MILTON 2, FORT ATKINSON 1
Blackhawks 1 0 — 1
Red Hawks 2 0 — 2
First half — M Conger (Leverenz) 2’; M Conger (Eckert) 7’
Second half — FA Zorn (Keelty) 70’.
Saves — FA Encarnacion 9, M Attwood 8
