JUNEAU — Kyle Main scored a hat trick as the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team rolled to an 8-2 victory over Hustisford/Dodgeland United in a nonconference game Wednesday at Wild Goose Park.
Main scored three of the Warriors first four goals, with all four coming by the 24 minute mark.
Pierre Schulz and Jack Milbrath both netted their first goals of the season in the victory.
“The offense played fast and created many chances,” Lakeside Lutheran head coach Eric Dorn said.
Kate Krenke scored twice in the Warrior win and Kyle Jaeger also added a goal.
Calvin Geerdts collected five saves.
The Warriors will host Sugar River Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran 8, Hustisford/Dodgeland 2
Warriors 6 2 — 8
United 2 0 — 2
First half — LL Main (Krenke) 2’; LL Schulz (Main) 4’; LL Main 9’’ LL Main 24’; HD Bischoff 26’; LL Milbrath (Hendricks) 29’; HD Galvan (Olson) 30’; LL Krenke 33’.
Second half — LL Krenke 77’; Jaeger 80’.
Whitewater 3, Madison Edgewood 2
MADISON — Juan Cuellar scored a hat trick to lead the Whitewater boys soccer team to a 3-2 victory over Madison Edgewood Thursday night in Madison.
The Whippets were held scoreless in the first half, but Cuellar broke through in the second half with three goals.
The Whippets will play in the Rock Valley Conference Tournament Monday against Edgerton in Whitewater at 6:45 p.m.
