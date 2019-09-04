The Fort Atkinson boys soccer team has a lot to replace in 2019.
The Blackhawks graduated 18 seniors from last year’s team, including Ashton Hansell, who was the only Fort Atkinson player to earn all-conference recognition in 2018.
So far this season, the Blackhawks have replaced their missing parts well with Jimmy Keelty, Landon Zorn and Caleb Strayer.
Stayer netted a hat trick in the Blackhawks’ first game of the season, a 5-2 win on Aug. 27.
Zorn and Keelty both have multiple goals early in the season. Zorn has two, while Keelty has three. Two of Keelty’s goals came against Burlington.
Despite the big season class, Fort Atkinson struggled in 2018. The Blackhawks went 4-12-2 overall and averaged less than a goal per game.
Fort Atkinson’s lone Badger South Conference win came against Monroe last season. Overall, the Blackhawks finished 1-6-0.
Oregon looks to be the favorite in the Badger South after the Panthers won the WIAA Division 2 title last season.
Jefferson
The Jefferson boys soccer team returns some firepower from the Eagles team that finished 10-4-4 last season.
Forward Aaron Heine returns to the Eagles as a junior. Heine has had a strong start to 2019, scoring two-first half goals in two separate Jefferson wins.
Heine was voted in as a first team all-conference in the Rock Valley last season as a sophomore.
Seniors Osiel Dominguez and Eddie Serrano were also first team all-conference members for the Eagles last season.
Senior midfielder Eli Tackman also figures to be an important piece for the Eagles this season. Tackman was a Rock Valley honorable mention last season.
Senior Reese Fetherston should create some goals for the Eagles this year as well. Like Heine, Fetherston has already had a two-goal game early into 2019.
Hayden Radloff will be the starting keeper for Jefferson.
Jefferson finished 6-4-2- in the Rock Valley Conference standings last year, which was good for third overall. McFarland finished atop the standings last season. The Eagles were bested in a WIAA regional final to end their season last year.
Whitewater
The Whitewater boys soccer team loses its lone first team all-conference member from last season’s squad.
The Whippets graduated Danny Soto, a midfielder who was selected as a Rock Valley first-team player in 2018.
Whitewater also loses Jose Villegas, a conference honorable mention from last year.
The Whippets do return Jose Espana, who was selected to the conference’s second team as a defender in 2018.
Senior Juan Cuellar earned honorable mention honors in the conference as a junior.
Whitewater finished 6-8-4 last season and were bested in a WIAA regional final.
The Whippets collected a 1-3-2 record in the Rock Valley standings last season.
Lakeside Lutheran
Eric Dorn enters his first season with the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team in 2019.
Zorn takes the reigns after he was an assistant coach to the Martin Luther College womens soccer team for one season.
The newly minted Warrior head coach graduated from Martin Luther College in 2018.
Dorn is hoping to improve upon a 7-9-0 team from last season.
“We lost a handful of seniors, but have a young core of sophomores and juniors with skill and some experience to help our team,” Dorn said.
Early contributors for the Warriors this season include Jack Milbrath, Kyle Main and Carter Roekle. All three scored goals in the Warriors’ game against Martin Luther on Aug. 29.
“We have several skilled players returning,” Dorn said.”Many players spent a lot of time on their game this off season and the effects are already showing.”
Lakeside Lutheran finished 5-4-0 in the Captiol last season.
Cambridge/Deerfield
The Cambridge/Deerfield soccer team looks to improve on a 2018 season that saw United take an early exit from the WIAA playoffs.
Last season Cambridge/Deerfield was bounced in the first round of a WIAA Division 3 regional game against La Crosse Logan.
Notable returners for United include goalie Carson Galla, defender Ben Incha, forward Adam Staszak and mid-forward Ayden Moynihan.
United loses five players from last year’s team that went 4-4 in the Capitol Conference.
Cambridge/Deerfield head coach Kyle Hornickel enters his third-year with the team.
