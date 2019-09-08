FORT ATKINSON — Raymel Encarnacion and the Fort Atkinson defense kept a clean sheet Saturday as the Blackhawks defeated La Crosse Logan, 4-0, in a non-conference match at Blackhawk Stadium in Fort Atkinson.
“Raymel continues to improve game to game,” Fort Atkinson head coach Kent Lovejoy said. “He is an impressive athlete who is turning into an impressive keeper.”
The Blackhawks had balance on offense, with all four goals coming from different scorers.
Jimmy Keelty, Henry Olmos, Drew Davis and Eddie Cervantes all netted goals in the win. Fort Atkinson scored two goals in the first half and two more after the break.
“Four different guys scoring was great to see,” Lovejoy said. “Our stats were about even so the team that took advantage of their chances was the team going to win.”
Fort Atkinson notched 14 shots on goal, while La Crosse Logan recorded 15 shots on goal.
“We did a great job of finishing our chances in front of the net and that was the difference in the game,” Lovejoy said.
The Blackhawks will take on Monroe Tuesday on the road at Honey Creek Park in a Badger South Conference match at 4:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.