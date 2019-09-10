MONROE — Jimmy Keelty scored five goals for the Fort Atkinson Blackhawks as they earned a 6-5 victory over Monroe in Badger South Conference soccer on Tuesday night.
“It was a good game, an entertaining game, a very exciting game,” Fort Atkinson coach Kent Lovejoy said. “It had its ups and downs.”
The Blackhawks led by two when Caleb Strayer scored in the 17th minute to take a 3-1 lead. The Cheesemakers scored before halftime and twice in the 49th minute to take a 4-3 lead.
After Keelty knotted things back up in the 68th minute, Monroe answered with a goal in the 75th minute.
Keelty gave the Blackhawks the lead for good with his fourth and fifth goals in the 82nd and 83rd minutes respectively.
“Jimmy had five goals. That was impressive,” Lovejoy said. “He had a really good day and saved our bacon. His speed and ability to handle the ball, specifically to go left, really really paid off for him tonight.”
Strayer assisted on two of the goals. Landon Zorn assisted on the game-winner.
On the defensive side of the ball, Fort Atkinson was without its top two defenders, including senior captain Eli Koehler.
“We had one injured and Eli Koehler, who is really our heart and soul back there, was out of town because his brother was graduating from basic training,” Lovejoy said. “As a coach, I was sad he wasn’t there, but as a parent and a human, I totally understand why he wasn’t there and we’re happy he got to experience that with his brother.”
Fort Atkinson will host Portage/Poynette in Blackhawk Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 6, MONROE 5
Blackhawks 3 3 — 6
Cheesemakers 2 3 — 5
First half — FA Keelty 1’; M Schluescke 8’; FA Keelty (Strayer) 15’; FA Strayer 17’; M Barradas 44’.
Second half — M Torres 49’; M Torres 49’; FA Keelty 68’; M Guzman 75’; FA Keelty (Strayer) 82’; FA Keelty (Zorn) 83’.
Saves — FA (Encarnacion) 4, M (Vasquez) 7.
Jefferson 6, Mayville 0
MAYVILLE — Jefferson’s boys soccer team toppled host Mayville 6-0 in a nonconference match on Tuesday.
The Eagles (4-2-1) scored three goals in each half, including two after halftime by junior Aaron Heine.
Jovany Ochoa scored unassisted in the third minute and freshman Kyle Erickson scored in the 15th minute off an assist from David Saldana.
Saldana, a senior, scored unassisted seven minutes later.
“We dominated the middle and we scored in the third minute,” Jefferson boys soccer coach Sam El-Beri said. “Mayville did struggle moving the ball on us and they played five players in the back. We did try to penetrate from the middle but that didn’t work.
“Finally, we started to switch the ball from side to side and with that we finally started to get more chances on goal.”
Jefferson senior goalkeeper Hayden Radloff did not face a shot on goal.
The Eagles begin Rock Valley Conference play on Thursday at Evansville starting at 6:45 p.m.
JEFFERSON 6, MAYVILLE 0
Jefferson 3 3 — 6
Mayville 0 0 — 0
First half — Ochoa 3’; Erickson (Saldana) 15’; Saldana, 21:48.
Second half — Heine (Tackman), 57’; Heine (Tackman), 67’; Dominguez, 84’.
Saves — J (Radloff) 0; M (Adamavich) 14
Luther Prep 5, Lakeside 1
LAKE MILLS — Luther Prep’s boys soccer team picked up its second Capitol Conference victory of the season, beating Lakeside Lutheran 5-1 at LLHS on Tuesday.
Phoenix senior forward Isaiah Santos scored unassisted in both the 3rd minute and 87th minute.
Senior midfielder Adam Brands and junior midfielder Nate Schwartz connected to give Luther Prep (4-2, 2-0 in conference) a 3-1 halftime lead.
Junior midfielder Owen Ernest scored in the 83rd minute.
For Lakeside (0-6, 0-2), Kyle Jaeger scored off an assist by Tyler Gresens to knot the score at one in the 14th minute.
Goalie Calvin Geerdts made 19 saves.
Lakeside plays a league game against Wisconsin Dells at Woodside Sports Complex on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m.
Luther Prep plays at Watertown for a nonconference game on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 5, LAKESIDE 1
Luther Prep 3 2 — 5
Lakeside Luth. 1 0 — 1
First half — WLP Santos, 2:00; LL Jaeger (Gresens), 13:00; WLP Schwartz, 25:00; WLP — Brands, 33:00.
Second half — WLP Ernest, 82:00; LP Santos, 86:00.
Saves — WLP (Heckendorf) 3; LL (Geerdts) 19
