Collin Bjerke scored in the seventh minute for Oregon and the Panthers sat on their one-goal lead until adding three more in the second half to take a 4-0 victory over host Fort Atkinson in Badger South soccer at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium on Tuesday.
Bjerke scored on a penalty kick in the 56th minute and on a direct kick in the 60th minute.
For good measure, Bjerke assisted on a fourth goal in the 88th minute.
“After their all-state player Collin Bjerke scored in the seventh minute, we did a good job and the game was fairly even through half,” Fort Atkinson coach Kent Lovejoy said. “Because of our team’s focus and good effort, we gave ourselves a chance.”
But the Blackhawks (5-2-2) only managed two shots on goal and were unable to play upset against the defending WIAA Division 2 state champion.
“We have some room to improve and we are a very young team,” Lovejoy said. “I told the boys this was going to be a measuring stick and now we need to be better to compete with them.”
Fort Atkinson will host Lake Mills in a non-conference game on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells 5, Lakeside Lutheran 0
WISCONSIN DELLS — The Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team surrendered two early goals as the Warriors were eventually defeated, 5-0, in a Capitol Conference match Tuesday on the road against Wisconsin Dells.
Wisconsin Dells scored goals in the third and sixth minute to take a quick 2-0 lead. The Warriors gave up three goals after the break.
“After letting two goals in early, the Warrior defense was able to hold steady for the rest of the first half despite Wisconsin Dells having much of the possession,” Lakeside head coach Eric Dorn said. “In the second half, the offense put together a better effort connecting more passes and getting some dangerous looks, but was unable to convert on any of the chances.”
Lakeside keeper Calvin Geerdts collected 14 saves in the defeat.
The Warriors will play St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy Thursday on the road at 4 p.m.
