EDGERTON — It was undoubtedly the race of the night.
Josie Peterson was neck and neck with Edgerton’s Gaby de Moya-Cotter through the 100-yard freestyle, with the cheers from the crowd growing louder as the two headed for the final wall.
It would be Moya-Cotter to the touch the wall first, by Peterson had to give the Edgerton senior and 2018 state qualifier some props with a high five after she looked up at the time board.
“She swam with Gaby during the summer and obviously this isn’t their first time meeting,” Jefferson/Cambridge co-head Alyssa Hotter said. “I think when she gets the chance to swim against Gaby she has a lot of fun. It’s a joy for us to watch her be able to compete, but for her to be able to swim with somebody she knows she’s neck and neck with makes it enjoyable for her.”
Peterson’s second-place finish in the 100 freestyle highlighted Jefferson/Cambridge’s triangular with Edgerton and Platteville/Lancaster Tuesday night at Edgerton High School.
The EagleJays defeated Platteville/Lancaster, 89-81, but were defeated by Edgerton, 111-59.
Peterson clocked in at 55.61 seconds in the 100-freestyle, just a smidge shy of Moya-Cotter’s time of 55.39.
“Even though I hoped to out touch her, I was very happy with my overall time and was glad that she pushed me to get that time,” Peterson said.
“I’ve always enjoyed the opportunity to race Gaby. She is great competition for me and motivates me to go faster,” Peterson added.
Emma El-Beri also collected a second-place individual finish in Edgerton. She was the runner up in the 200-yard freestyle, clocking in at a time of 2:18.72.
Sophie Peterson came away with a second-place finish as well Tuesday, placing second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 28.65.
Just behind her was teammate Alyssa Mildenstein in third with a 28.67.
Sophie Peterson also had a third-place finish at the meet, a 1:16.13 in the 100-yard backstroke.
In relay action, Josie Peterson, Sophie Peterson, Mildenstein and Heather Fox teamed up for a runner-up finish in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.14.
Josie Peterson, El-Beri, Mildenstein and Emma Riedl clocked in with the second-best time in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:07.95.
Jefferson/Cambridge will swim in the Lodi Invitational Saturday in Lodi at 10: a.m.
“We just have to grow off what we have in our foundation,” EagleJay co-head coach Emily Lynch said. “We need to continue to work out the fine skills and tune our strokes a little bit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.