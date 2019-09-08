MILWAUKEE — The Fort Atkinson girls swim team finished eighth at the Shorewood Tournament Saturday at Whitefish Bay High School.
The Blackhawks collected 53 points at the nine-team tournament. Fort Atkinson also collected 18 personal best times on Saturday.
Cedarburg won the tournament with 435.5 points.
Emmi Belzer placed sixth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 30.34 seconds.
Brooke Hartwig finished just outside the top 10 with an 11th-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle. Hartwig clocked in with a finals time of 27.34.
The Blackhawks will take on Monona Grove in a Badger South Conference dual Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Monona Grove High School at 6 p.m.
Elkhorn Invitational
ELKHORN — The Whitewater girls swim team placed sixth at the Elkhorn Invitational Saturday at Elkhorn High School.
The Whippets collected 228 points at the nine-team invitational. McFarland finished first on the day with 497 points.
Brianna Zimdars earned Whitewater’s only first-place finish of the day, claiming the top time in the 400-meter freestyle. Zimdars finished with a time of 4 minutes, 45.81 seconds, just beating out Milton’s Azia Lynn Koser, who timed in at 4:45.90.
Zimdars also took third in the 100-meter butterfly with a 1:11.60.
Junior Ella Houwers earned two second-place finishes in Elkhorn.
Houwers placed second in the 200-meter individual relay with a time of 2:27.73 seconds. She also finished second in the 100-meter breaststroke, clocking in at 1:16.18.
Houwers was bested by Milton freshman Bailey Ratzburg in both events.
The Whippets also had success in the 200-meter medley relay. The relay team consisting of Zimdars, Houwers, Grace Focuault and Sophia Fanshaw earned a second-place finish with a time of 2:09.28 in the event.
Focuault took third in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:10.37.
Whitewater will host Edgerton Tuesday, Sept. 17, in a dual in Whitewater at 6 p.m.
