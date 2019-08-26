The Fort Atkinson High School girls swim team will need to fill in some voids from last season’s team and head coach Evan Hill is hoping the Blackhawks can figure it out as the year goes on.
Fort Atkinson loses five swimmers, including one state swimmer, from last year’s team that finished with a 3-4 record.
“As we go through the season we will figure out the best way to replace the athletes we lost,” said Hill, who enters his sixth season with the Blackhawks.
The Blackhawks will return Brooke Hartwig in sprint freestyle events and Emmi Belzer in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
Lexi Dudzek is also expected to make an impact for Fort Atkinson in freestyle events across the board.
Belzer returns as the only member of last year’s team to compete at the WIAA Division 2 girls state swim meet. She qualified in the 100 breaststroke at the big meet last season, where she finished in 13th place and set a personal record with a time of 1 minute, 10.2 seconds.
The biggest loss for Fort Atkinson will be Mariah Marowsky.
Marowsky also qualified for the state meet last season and now swims for the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She placed fourth in the 100-yard freestyle at state last year.
The Blackhawks finished fifth in the Badger South last year, while Edgewood took the conference title.
Hill believes it will be another year of catching the Crusaders, calling Edgewood the favorites in the conference.
Whitewater
Sometimes quality is better than quantity.
The Whitewater High School girls swim team rosters just over 20 athletes, but it’s a quality a bunch.
“A lot of returning swimmers, we have a good balance between returners and new kids,” Whippets head coach Gina Foucault said. “Light team this year, only 21, one of our lower numbers. We have to get a lot out of not a lot of kids.”
Among some of the quality returners is junior Ella Houwers, who became Whitewater High School’s first state champion in girls swim after finishing first in the 100-yard breaststroke last season.
Other returning members who reached the state meet last year include senior Brianna Zimdars and junior Amber Krebs.
Krebs and Zimdars swam with Houwers at the state meet on the Whippets’ 200-yard freestyle relay team, which set a school record during the meet.
Zimdars also swam individually in the 500-yard freestyle at the state meet in 2018.
Whitewater graduated Morgan Radaj from last year’s team, who also swam at state last season.
Foucault also noted she is excited about potential freshman talent in the upcoming season.
Foucault expects the Southern Lakes once again to be tough. Elkhorn and Edgerton look to be the two teams to battle for conference supremacy.
“We’d like to finish in the top half,” she said. “We’re always looking to get more points than the year before.”
Jefferson
The Jefferson/Cambridge High School girls swim team finished 15th at the WIAA Division 2 state meet last season and return a couple key contributors from the team.
Junior Josie Peterson swam for the EagleJays after finishing eighth in the 50-yard freestyle at the state meet as a sophomore. She also placed 13th in the 100-yard freestyle.
Peterson was part of 200-yard freestyle relay that took eighth in the event at state.
Sophie Peterson, who is now a junior, also competed at the state meet, racing with Josie Peterson in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
The EagleJays lose Megan Duffy, who was a multi-event qualifier at the state meet last season. The Jefferson/Cambridge co-op also losses state qualifier Halle Peterson.
