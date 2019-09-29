WHITEWATER — Jefferson’s Anna Kallsen is scheduled to play for a conference championship in the top singles flight Tuesday after the match was suspended Thursday due to the length of time taken during the Rock Valley Conference Tournament at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Even if Kallsen loses, she’ll finish with the highest placement of all Jefferson players. Kallsen heads into the match Tuesday up one set after winning the first set, 7-5, in two and a half hours against East Troy’s Lauren Lindow.
Kallsen won her one finished match Thursday against McFarland, 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, Eryn Warner took third with a third-place match victory against Big Foot/Williams Bay in three sets, 2-6, 6-2, 3-0.
“I was really proud of her for that,” Jefferson head coach Steve Rogers said. “She played really hard, had some good points and really gutted it out.”
Gracie Niebler also took third, winning her final match against Whitewater, 6-0, 6-0.
“I was proud of her too, because the two wins she had were against girls that had beaten her during the dual meets,” Rogers said.
At the No. 4 singles flight, Laura Traver took fifth with a win over Big Foot, 6-1, 6-2.
In doubles action for Jefferson, Eden Dempsey and Meghan Magner started out with a loss to McFarland, but ended up taking fifth with a 6-1, 6-3 win against Edgerton.
“Those two have really improved throughout the year, like I figured they would,” Rogers said.
At No. 3 doubles, Emily Carlson and Brittney Mengel won one match, with a victory coming over Edgerton.
Jefferson currently sits in fourth behind Big Foot and McFarland, who are tied at second.
“Overall I was pleased with our play,” Rogers said. “Lot of them went above their seed. They did a good job getting above their seeds.”
Whitewater finished fifth at the conference tournament.
“Overall, the Whippets played well,” Whitewater head coach Tim Nelson said. “Several players defeated or pushed teams much further than they had earlier in the year.”
The Whippets’ top finishers were the No. 2 doubles team of Melanie Reyes and Mariana Cano, who placed third at their flight.
Despite winning their third-place match against their McFarland opponent, Nelson was most impressed by the duo’s play in the semifinal, which they lost 3-6, 7-5, 12-10 to Big Foot.
Reyes and Cano had lost to the Big Foot/Williams Bay pair earlier in the year in straight sets and were defeated by the duo, 6-0, 6-0 at last year’s conference tournament.
“The match of the night was the semifinal between Melanie and Mariana against Big Foot/Williams Bay,” Nelson said.
Cassidy Laue won one match at No. 1 singles, with her victory coming over Edgerton’s Kelsey Lien, 4-6, 6-3, 10-3.
At the No. 3 flight, Tessa Papcke won her first match, but fell in the next two. Her triumph came against Edgerton’s Ashley Ulset, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5.
Josie Hintz also won her first match of the tournament, winning 6-3, 6-4 against Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Morgan Berg.
Odessa Sonn and Sophie Olson at No. 1 doubles and Katelyn Lashley and Emily Scherer at No. 3 doubles each won one match.
Sonn and Olson picked up a 6-1, 6-1 victory against the Jefferson pair of Mackenzie Pinnow and Rialey Martin.
Sonn and Olson lost in the third-place match to East Troy, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 10-5.
“Having lost to East Troy twice already this year and finding themselves down 5-1 in the second set, they fought all the way back to win the set before falling in the tiebreaker,” Nelson said.
Lashley and Scherer won their match against McFarland in three sets, 6-1, 3-6, 11-9.
Even with a player playing in the No. 1 singles championship, East Troy locked up the Rock Valley Conference title Thursday.
Kallsen will finish her championship Tuesday at 4 p.m.
