RACINE — Senior Anna Kallsen and junior Laura Traver will advance to sectionals after qualifying in a WIAA Division 2 sub-sectional Monday at the Prairie School in Racine.
Kallsen (15-5) will move on to sectionals after a second-line finish at the sub-sectional at the top-singles flight. Traver (16-5) advances out of the sub-sectional after a second-line finish at the No. 4 singles spot.
“The first round we were super,” Jefferson head coach Steve Rogers said. “Everyone had good energy.
“We came out and we did our thing. I think we won six matches right away. As it progressed in the second round, we started looking good. Then all of the sudden, bingo it hit. I don’t think we necessarily lost our intensity, but our opponents picked up their level and we couldn’t match it. It wasn’t for lack of effort.”
The Eagles collected 12 points at the sub-sectional. East Troy had the highest point total with 22.
“I was proud,” Rogers said regarding the final placement.
Whitewater advanced one doubles team to the sectional Monday. The No. 2 doubles team of senior Melanie Reyes and junior Mariana Cano finished second at the flight behind East Troy’s duo of Emma Scurek and Olivia Fitch, who will go into the sectional with a 28-0 record.
“Their last several matches, they’re probably the team that moves their feet better than anybody,” Whitewater head coach Tim Nelson said. “They’re being more aggressive. They get their chances at the net and take them.”
Reyes and Cano battled back in their sectional-qualifying match against Jefferson’s Eden Dempsey and Meghan Magner. The Eagle duo led 5-1 after the first six games in the first set, but the Whippet pair rattled off six straight games to take the first set.
Reyes and Cano won the second set, 6-2, to earn a 7-5, 6-2 victory.
“They’re putting it all together,” Nelson said.
The Whippets scored four points.
“It was a little all over the place,” Nelson said regarding the Whippets’ overall team performance.
Kallsen resumed her play for the Rock Valley Conference Championship Monday at No. 1 singles. Kallsen came in with a one-set advantage over her East Troy advantage, but fell 6-0 and 10-2 in the second and third sets, respectively.
