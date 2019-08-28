The Jefferson High School girls tennis team has a lot to live up to this season.
Last year the Eagles set a school record for wins as Jefferson collected a 20-4 record.
The Eagles also finished second in the Rock Valley Conference.
However, the Eagles are not without their losses.
Jefferson will lose its No. 1 singles player, as well as its No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams.
Anna Kallsen moves up to the No. 1 singles flight, while Eryn Warner is slotted in at the No. 2 spot.
“Both have very consistent forehand and backhand strokes,” said Jefferson head coach Steve Rogers, who has amassed a 256-127 in his 25-year tennis coaching career. “Both move well and have good footwork.”
Gracie Nielber and Laura Traver look to be the No. 3 and No. 4 singles players, respectively, for Jefferson.
Rialey Martin and Mackenzkie Pinno assume the No. 1 doubles role for the Eagles this season, while Meghan Magner and Eden Dempsey look to replace the No. 2 doubles team from last year.
The duo of Emily Carlson and Brittney Mengell, as well as the pair of Alivia Dearborn and Lilly Duddeck have both gotten experience at No. 3 doubles this season.
As far as how the Eagles look to fare in the Rock Valley after their second-place finish, Rogers expects a competitive conference.
“I think all six teams will be competitive,” Rogers said. “McFarland may have the edge at this time.”
Whitewater
After conference championships from Cassidy Laue and Kaitlyn Partoll last season at the No. 3 and No. 4 singles spots, respectively, Whitewater head coach Tim Nelson is hoping the duo can make the jump to the top spots.
“They have the experience winning, but that jump is huge,” Nelson said regarding Laue and Partoll’s move to No. 1 and No. 2 singles.
The Whippets’ No. 1 doubles team of Odessa Sonn and Sophie Olson also has experience winning. Although not conference champs, the duo placed second at the same flight in the Rock Valley last season.
“Odessa Sonn and Sophie Olson finished second in conference in No. 1 doubles last year, but we are definitely going to have to pick things up if we plan on improving on that finish,” Nelson said.
Whitewater lost three players from its team last year, and also have been hit with the injury bug this season, according to Nelson.
With Laue at the No. 1 singles flight and Partoll behind her at No. 2, it’s been Tesa Papcke and Josie Hintz at the No. 3 and No. 4 spots, respectively, so far this season.
Melanie Reyes and Mariana Cano have gotten play at No. 2 doubles, while Katelyn Lashley and Emily Scherer have gotten work at the No. 3 spot.
Nelson expects the Whippets to be chasing East Troy and Jefferson at the top of the Rock Valley Conference.
Lake Mills
Lake Mills head girls tennis coach Cam Dary believes he has two of the best players in the Capitol North Conference this season.
The L-Cats lose just two starters from last year’s team and bring back Jena Smith and Isabel Retrum.
Smith enters her third season at No. 1 singles for Lake Mills. She also came within a tie breaker of beating the conference player of the year last year.
“She is an extremely well rounded player who sees the game well and uses her awareness to control the game,” Dary said.
Retrum returns after a conference championship at No. 2 singles last season as a freshman.
“She has endless power and effortless mobility,” Dary said.
“Jena Smith and Isabel Retrum will both be in that conversation,” Dary said regarding who he thinks some of the best players in the conference will be this season.
Senior Mia Kroll also looks to be a factor for the L-Cats this season. Claudia Curtis and Molly Williams also have gotten tread at singles play this year.
Julianne Wagner and Gabby Mahr make up Lake Mills’ No. 1 doubles team.
Like Retrum, Mahr also is a sophomore.
“Look for Gabby Mahr to make waves as a sophomore,” Dary said. “She has pure volleys and a big serve.”
“We have a big class of sophomores, many of whom got varsity experience last year. We will count on this class to step up and fill the holes our seniors left,” Dary added.
The L-Cats went 4-0 in conference last season, and Dary expects more of the same this year.
“Our team will be the team to beat in our conference this year, having won it last year and only losing two seniors,” said Dary, who enters his sixth year with the L-Cats. “This team has the potential to be the best team I have coached in Lake Mills by a significant margin.”
Fort Atkinson
The Fort Atkinson High School girls tennis team is hoping to improve on a 4-14 season from last season.
The Blackhawks finished sixth at the subsectional last year, but retain most of their core.
Notable returners for Fort Atkinson include Klaire Trieloff, Olivia Granec, Megan Baker, Brynn Torrenga, Ester Jones, Angela Unate, Christa Sebranek and Lauren Lemke.
Trieloff and Grance are set at the No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles spot, respectively.
Brynn Torrenga and Ester Jones (No. 1 doubles), Christa Sebranek and Angela Unate (No. 2 doubles) and Lauren Lemke and Megan Baker (No. 3 doubles) look to make up the Blackhawks doubles teams.
Fort Atkinson head coach Mike DeRubeis expects the Blackhawks to try and catch Monona Grove, Edgewood and Watertown at the top of the Badger South Conference.
