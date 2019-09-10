JEFFERSON — The Jefferson girls tennis team edged visiting Elkhorn 4-3 behind the strength of four singles victories in a non-conference match at Jefferson High School on Tuesday.
Senior No. 1 player Anna Kallsen defeated Ava Gromacki, 6-3, 6-4. Senior Eryn Warner (No. 2 flight) and freshman Gracie Niebler (No. 3 flight) each won 6-1, 6-1. At the fourth spot, junior Laura Traver came away with a 6-0, 6-2 victory.
“All four singles players played great,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. “All year long, Anna Kallsen and Eryn Warner have been so resourceful in their play. They never beat themselves. They get every ball back and wear down their opponents. They’re captains and good role models for the team.”
Jefferson (8-6) was in all three doubles matches but couldn’t quite finish any off.
The senior tandem of Mackenzie Pinnow and Rialey Martin lost to Sophie Timmer and Kylee Leahy 6-2, 4-6, 10-1 at the No. 1 flight. At No. 2 doubles, junior Eden Dempsey and sophomore Meghan Magner lost 7-6 (6) 7-6 (4) while the junior duo of Emily Carlson and Brittney Mengel fell 6-4, 7-5.
“We can’t seem to come up with the shots we need to get over the hump,” Rogers said. “So much of it is not just shot making but positioning and movement. That’s something we are going to go after starting tomorrow. We could have won all three of those doubles (matches).”
Jefferson hosts East Troy on Thursday in Rock Valley Conference play at 4:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON 4, ELKHORN 3
Singles — 1, Anna Kallsen (J) def. Ava Gromacki 6-3, 6-4; 2, Eryn Warner (J) def. Abby Barkes 6-1, 6-1; 3, Gracie Niebler (J) def. Maddy Hudson 6-1, 6-1; 4, Laura Traver (J) def. Maddy Stoltz 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — 1, Sophie Timmer/Kylee Leahy (E) def. Mackenzie Pinnow/Rialey Martin 6-2, 4-6, 10-1; 2, Sara Sperle/Izzy Regner (E) def. Eden Dempsey/Meghan Magner 7-6 (6) 7-6 (4); 3, Clare Korosec/Abby Cook (E) def. Emily Carlson/Brittney Mengel 6-4, 7-5.
Oregon 7, Fort Atkinson 0
OREGON — Klaire Trieloff won three games for the Fort Atkinson Blackhawks in the top singles flight but they were swept, 7-0, by Oregon in a Badger Conference dual at Oregon High School on Tuesday.
Trieloff was defeated by Burkeland, 6-0, 6-3.
The closest match of the dual was the top doubles match where Ester Jones and Brynn Torrenga were defeated, 6-3, 6-1. The only other flight to take four games was Megan Baker and Lauren Lemke, who were defeated by Jordan Streiff and Emma Schaefer, 6-4, 6-0.
Fort Atkinson will host Monona Grove in Rock River Park at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday.
OREGON 7, FORT ATKINSON 0
Singles — 1, Burkeland def. Trieloff, 6-0, 6-3; 2, Gragg def. Granec, 6-1, 6-1; 3, Koopman def. Jelinek, 6-2, 6-1; 4, Sommers def. Holzi, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — 1, Donovan/Schulz def. Jones/Torrenga, 6-3, 6-1; 2, Streiff/Schaefer def. Baker/Lemke, 6-4, 6-0; Mikkelson/Wirtz def. Sebranek/Unate, 6-3, 6-0.
Lake Mills 7, Beaver Dam Wayland 0
BEAVER DAM — Jena Smith swept the top singles flight, Isabel Retrum swept the second singles flight, and Gabby Mahr and Julianna Wagner swept Beaver Dam Wayland Academy, 7-0, in a non-conference prep tennis dual on Tuesday.
Molly Williams gave up four games in the first set before going onto win 6-4, 6-0 against Hailey Kowing in the fourth flight for Lake Mills.
The closest doubles match was the second flight in which Mia Kroll and Makaylah Legel earned a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Erin Jaison and Keza Rutembesa.
Lake Mills continues its season with a dual against Lodi on Tuesday, September 17.
LAKE MILLS 7, BEAVER DAM WAYLAND ACADEMY 0
Singles — 1, Smith def. Sessing, 6-0, 6-0; 2, Retrum def. Lama, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Curtis def. Hashiramoto, 6-1, 6-0; 4, Williams def. Kowing, 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles — 1, Mahr/Wagner def. Do/Tyranski, 6-0, 6-0; 2, Kroll/Legel def. Jaison/Rutembesa, 6-2, 6-0; 3, Alexander/Sehmer def. Jin/Nkurunziza, 6-0, 6-1.
