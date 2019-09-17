WATERTOWN — Aubrey Schmatzler earned a 6-1, 6-3 victory against Fort Atkinson No. 1 singles player Klaire Trieloff to lead the Watertown Goslings to a 7-0 victory in a Badger South girls tennis match at Brandt-Quirk Park in Watertown on Tuesday.
The Goslings gave up a total of seven games in the bottom three singles flights. Fort Atkinson was more competitive in the doubles flights, but still fell 6-2, 6-2 in the No. 1 doubles flight and the No. 3 doubles flight.
Watertown No. 1 doubles Sydney Linskens and Abby Marr defeated Brynn Torrenga and Ester Jones, 6-2, 6-2. Jillian Hesse and Brianna Konz defeated Elyssa Baumann and Cassidy Becker by the same score.
Sierra Jelinek was swept in the first set and defeated, 6-3, in the second set by Danielle Hralow.
WATERTOWN 7, FORT ATKINSON 0
Singles — 1, Schmatzler def. Trieloff, 6-1, 6-3; 2, Clark def. Granec, 6-1, 6-2; 3, Werning def. Baker, 6-0, 6-1; 4, Hralow def. Jelinek, 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles — 1, Linskens/Marr def. Torrenga/Jones, 6-2, 6-2; 2, Baneck/Wesemann def. Lemke/Unate, 6-0, 6-1; 3, Hesse/Konz def. Baumann/Becker, 6-2, 6-2.
Walworth Big Foot 5, Jefferson 2
JEFFERSON — Anna Kallsen and Laura Traver each earned victories for Jefferson, but they were the only ones as the Eagles were defeated, 5-2, by Walworth Big Foot in a Rock Valley Conference girls tennis dual on Tuesday.
Kallsen earned a 6-4, 6-2 victory at the top singles flight and Traver claimed a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 4 singles
“Kallsen keeps finding ways to be successful and is one of the most resourceful players we have,” Jefferson coach Steve Rogers said. “(Traver) is a good player and I have good confidence for her at that spot.”
Eden Dempsey and Meghan Magner were defeated in the No. 2 doubles flight, 4-6, 7-5, 10-3.
Jefferson will continue its season at home against Edgerton in an RVC dual at 4:15 p.m.
Whitewater 5, Edgerton 2
WHITEWATER — The Whitewater girls tennis team celebrated senior night with a 5-2 victory versus Edgerton Tuesday in Whitewater.
“Overall, I was pleased with our effort,” Whitewater head coach Tim Nelson said. “Our footwork was a little better this evening and we didn’t try and overdo things.”
Cassidy Laue won at No. 1 singles, earning a 7-5, 6-2 victory.
“Cassidy Laue played well this evening,” Nelson said. “She was down most of the first set but at 4-5 in the first set, she really started picking her game up and won the next three to take the first set and then kept it going in the second.”
At No. 3 singles, Tessa Papcke won, 6-2, 6-1. Josie Hintz triumphed at the No. 4 flight, collecting a 6-4, 6-1 victory.
In doubles action, Odessa Sonn and Sophie Olson won, 6-1, 6-2, at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2 doubles, Melanie Reyes and Mariana Cano triumphed, 6-2, 6-2.
“Our number one and two doubles teams were both pretty solid,” Nelson said. “They each had a game or two when they were a little flat, but were able to turn things around right away so that the matches were never in doubt.”
The Whippets (14-7) will finish out conference play Thursday on the road against McFarland at 4:15 p.m.
Lake Mills 6, Lodi 1
LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills girls tennis team moved to 20-0 on the season after a 6-1 triumph over Lodi in a Capitol Conference match at Lake Mills High School.
Jena Smith won at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Claudia Curtis triumphed, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. Molly Williams won at the No. 3 flight, 7-5, 6-2.
In doubles, Gabby Mahr and Julianna Wagner won at No. 1 doubles, 6-2, 6-6 (4). At No. 2 doubles, Mia Kroll and Makaylah Legel were victorious, 6-2, 6-1.
Hannah Alexander and Brooke Sehmer won at No. 3 doubles flight, 6-1, 6-6 (2), 10-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.