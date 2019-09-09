WHITEWATER — Anna Kallsen and the Jefferson singles players helped the Eagles edge out Whitewater in a Rock Valley Conference girls tennis match Monday night in Whitewater.
“We certainly had our opportunities to pull this match out,” Whitewater head coach Tim Nelson said. “Our lack of footwork continues to be an area that we need to work on. If you don’t move, you can’t get the ball to go where you need it to go. I was pleased with several things as well.”
Kallsen won at No. 1 singles against Cassidy Laue, losing just one game on her way to a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Jefferson’s Eyrn Warner triumphed over Kaitlyn Partoll at the No. 2 singles flight by a score of 6-1, 6-3.
“Our one and two singles players actually played some very nice points,” Nelson said. “They were setting their points up quite well, but they were playing two very good players who don’t let you make an error of any kind without making you pay for it.”
Laura Traver picked up another singles win for Jefferson at the No. 4 spot, winning 6-1, 7-6 (5) versus Josie Hintz.
The Whippets got their lone singles win from Tessa Papcke at the No. 3 flight. Papcke defeated Gracie Niebler in a back-and-forth, 7-6 (6), 0-6, 11-9, match.
“Tessa Papcke showed some mental toughness after completely losing focus in the second set,” Nelson said. “She was able to pull it back together and win a close third set.”
The Whippets had more success in doubles action, winning two of three matches. Odessa Sonn and Sophie Olson came out victorious at No. 1 doubles for Whitewater with a 6-1, 6-0 win against Mackenzie Pinnow and Rialey Martin.
At No. 2 doubles, Whitewater’s Melanie Reyes and Mariana Cano bested Meghan Magner and Eden Dempsey, 6-4, 6-1.
“Our one and two double teams were hitting some very nice angles at the net,” Nelson said. “That is something that we have been working on and was a definite positive this evening.”
The Eagles Emily Carlson and Brittney Mengel won in three sets at No. 3 doubles, defeating Whitewater Katelyn Lashley and Emily Schere, 6-4, 2-6, 10-4.
Jefferson will host Elkhorn Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Whitewater will stay in Rock Valley play on Thursday when the Whippets take on Big Foot on the road at 4:15 p.m.
