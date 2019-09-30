BELOIT — The Whitewater girls tennis team wrapped up its regular season with a 6-1 non-conference victory over Beloit Memorial Tuesday on the road in Beloit.
“I was pleased with how we played,” Whitewater head coach Tim Nelson said. “We were able to work on some things and get some match play in.”
Anisa Dauti filled in at No. 2 singles and won, 6-2, 6-2. Tessa Papcke (No. 3 singles) and Josie Hintz (No. 4 singles) won their flights, 6-2, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-0, respectively.
The Whippets swept doubles play.
Odessa Sonn and Sophie Olson triumphed at the top spot in doubles action with a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Melanie Reyes and Mariana Cano won at No. 2 doubles, 6-1, 6-0. Katelyn Lashley and Emily Scherer won by the same score at the No. 3 doubles spot.
Whitewater will start tournament play on Monday with its sub-sectional at Racine Prairie High School at 9 a.m.
