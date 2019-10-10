OREGON — The Fort Atkinson girls volleyball defeated Oregon, 25-13, 25-20, 25-10, in a Badger South conference match Thursday in Oregon.
Emma Mans led the Blackhawk offense with a team-high 15 kills. Callie Krause finished with a team-best 32 assists in the victory. Jadyn Krause collected 24 digs. Jadyn Krause, Callie Krause, Mans and Alyssa Heagney all collected one ace each.
The Blackhawks will compete in the Badger South Conference tournament Saturday in Watertown starting at 8 a.m.
