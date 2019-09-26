Liz Colver knows her Blackhawks have the potential, it’s just whether or not they can play up to it.
On Thursday night, they were able to.
The Fort Atkinson girls volleyball team gave Milton its first conference loss of the season as the Blackhawks defeated the Red Hawks, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-20, in a Badger South Conference match at Fort Atkinson High School.
“This is one we knew if we came out flat we could of lost, 3-0, but if we played to our potential that we could absolutely take them,” Colver said. “We practiced hard all week, situational stuff, mental stuff, for the moments we had tonight.”
“Coach said after that first set, we need to play to our potential, and we all heard that,” junior Emma Mans said.
Mans led the Blackhawk attack with 21 kills.
“She loves to have the ball, she loves the pressure,” Colver said. “You know she’s going to do something special with the ball when she has it.”
Milton won the first set handily, 25-18, but Fort Atkinson turned the tables in the second set, winning 25-18 to knot the match at 1-1.
The Red Hawks looked like they grabbed back control in the third set when they took a 13-8 lead, but Fort Atkinson found their footing.
The Blackhawks went on a 7-1 run, taking a 15-14 lead. The spurt was done without Mans, who was on the bench resting.
“That was great,” Mans said. “Who doesn’t like being on the court, but the there is nothing better than sitting on the sideline watching your teammates do good.”
Both Colver and Mans pointed out the play of sophomore Alex Theriault during the run.
“She really just stepped up. I’m really proud of her,” Mans said.
The game was eventually tied at 20-20, but Fort Atkinson claimed five of the final six points to take the third set.
After the third-set win, Fort Atkinson didn’t look back in the fourth, building a 8-2 advantage early. The Blackhawks never trailed in the final set.
Sophomore Callie Krause collected a team-high 37 assists for the Blackhawks, while senior Jadyn Krause led the Blackhawks with 36 digs.
Junior Alexis Jacobson notched three aces, and senior Lily Pfaff and senior Rylie Steffes both had three blocks.
The win moved Fort Atkinson to 3-1 in the conference standings, tied with Milton.
The Blackhawks will play in the Badger Invitational Saturday at Lake Geneva Badger High School at 9 a.m.
