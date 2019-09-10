LAKE MILLS — Senior Karli Johnson had 20 assists and junior Kaylee Raymond recorded 10 as the Lakeside Lutheran Warriors earned a 25-16, 25-11, 25-22 victory over visiting Lodi in a Capitol North Conference volleyball dual on Tuesday night.
Raymond added three aces for the Warriors.
Raymond and Johnson teamed up to feed Payton Keupers and Ella Collins who powered the offense with eight kills and seven kills, respectively.
“We have been working on being more consistent and tonight we did just that,” Lakeside coach Jenny Krauklis said. “We were communicating better, controlling the ball better, and playing at a higher level for longer periods of time.”
Ella DeNoyer and Sydney Langille highlighted the defensive effort for the Warriors, who improved their record to 13-3 overall and 3-0 in the league. Lakeside moved up to the third spot in the Division 2 Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association rankings released on Tuesday.
“We had a team high total of 12 blocks and that was fun to see,” Krauklis said. “Lodi does a good job of mixing up the locations of their hits and tips, and our back row did a great job of reading that and getting to balls to make them playable attacks. It was overall a fun match to watch.”
The Warriors return to action with a home match against 8th-ranked Lake Mills at 6:45 p.m.
LAKESIDE 3, LODI 0
Blue Devils 16 11 22 — 0
Lakeside 25 25 25 — 3
Kills — LL Kuepers 8; Lodi Sharkey 9. Assists — LL Johnson 20; Lodi Kolinski 19. Aces — LL Raymond 3; Lodi Harrington, Mertz 1. Digs — LL Gnabasik 11; Lodi Harrington 17. Blocks — LL DeNoyer 4.5; Lodi Jelinek, McNeill 3.
Johnson Creek 3, Palmyra-Eagle 0
JOHNSON CREEK — Isabelle Doherty had nine kills to lead the Johnson Creek offense as it took a 25-9, 25-14, 25-17 victory from Palmyra-Eagle in Trailways Conference volleyball on Tuesday.
Lexi Swanson helped facilitate the Johnson Creek attack with 16 assists and Kenadie LeSage had 12.
Maiya Benner and Kaiyli Thompson each had eight kills to balance the Johnson Creek offense.
“It was a great second conference game,” Johnson Creek coach Kassidy Wright said. “Our outside hitters, Maiya Benner and Isabelle Doherty, stepped it up and played really well tonight.”
Johnson Creek will host Abundant Life St. Ambrose/Madison Country Day School in a conference dual on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Palmyra-Eagle will return home to host Williams Bay on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
JOHNSON CREEK 3, PALMYRA-EAGLE 0
Panthers 9 14 17 — 0
Bluejays 25 25 25 — 3
Kills — JC Doherty 9. Assists — JC Swanson 16. Digs — JC Benner 11. Aces — JC Doherty, Benner 3. Blocks — JC Thompson 1.
