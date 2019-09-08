JACKSON — The Lakeside Lutheran volleyball team posted a 4-1 record at the Kettle Moraine Lutheran Tournament on Saturday, finishing in third place.
The Warriors got by the host Chargers 26-24, 20-25, 15-10 before dusting Westosha Central in straight sets.
Lakeside (12-3) then defeated West Bend East 25-17, 25-19 to reach the gold bracket. Union Grove beat the Warriors in the semifinals for the second time in as many weeks 25-23, 25-21. In the third-place match, Lakeside bested Edgewood 25-20, 11-25, 15-11.
“We really like this tournament as we compete against upper level Division 2 teams as well as several Division 1 teams,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “It gives us a great look at what it will take to compete in the postseason. It was unfortunate to meet up with Union Grove again in the semifinals, but this time we faced them with much more confidence.
“We saw several improvements since our first week of play. We are serving more aggressively and the tempo of our offense is getting quicker.”
Junior outside hitter Payton Kuepers had team-highs in kills (34) and aces (8). Senior setter Karli Johnson had 58 assists while junior setter Kaylee Raymond totaled 46 assists.
Junior defensive specialist Kylee Gnabasik had 30 digs while sophomore middle Ella DeNoyer had 8 1/2 blocks. Senior outside hitter Ella Collins registered 29 kills.
“The depth of our offense really showed this weekend as we had several hitters over 20 kills for the day,” Krauklis said. “We still need to
work on the consistency of our play, and controlling the chaos that happens mid-match. But it’s fun to see the possibilities of this team shine through against good competition.”
Lakeside hosts Lodi on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
Horicon Quadrangular
HORICON — The Palmyra-Eagle volleyball team was unable to pick up a win at the Horicon Quadrangular Saturday, collecting a 0-3 record in Horicon.
The Panthers were defeated by North Fond du Lac, 25-17, 25-17, Abundant Life, 17-25, 25-16, 15-12, and Horicon, 25-19, 25-12. Despite the losses, Palmyra-Eagle head coach Scott Hein was happy with the team’s improvement.
“Our team has improved so much from our last match, especially on defense and serve receive, however, we are still making errors elsewhere on the court, especially hitting errors,” Hein said. “We just need to execute when we get a great pass and set.”
Elyssa Rader recorded a team-high 16 kills for the Panthers, while Hannah Steinbach and Ally Fredrick tied for a team-best in assists with 10 each.
Erica Kommer led the Panthers with four aces and five solo blocks. Abby Richardsion tailed 21 digs.
The Panthers will take on Johnson Creek in a dual Tuesday on the road at 7:30 p.m.
