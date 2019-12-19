STOUGHTON — One year after giving up 80 points to the Stoughton Vikings, the Fort Atkinson Blackhawks partially closed the gap with the presumptive Badger South champions.
Stoughton still had too much firepower and too star-studded of a lineup for Fort Atkinson to pull off an upset as the Vikings earned a 55-21 victory in a Badger South dual at Fort Atkinson High School on Thursday night.
Senior Sawyer Brandenburg pinned Stoughton 120-pounder Rose Ann Marshall in 4 minutes, 28 seconds. Tristin Trevino pinned his opponent in the 145-pound match against Stoughton wrestler Preston Doughtie. Trevino needed 41 seconds to turn Doughtie.
Senior 195-pounder Jacob Horvatin won via injury forfeit and junior Thomas Witkins earned a 3-0 decision against Stoughton 182-pounder Brandt Spilde.
The Blackhawks gave up four six-point forfeits in the dual.
Fort Atkinson will continue its season at Badger State in Alliant Energy Center on Saturday at 10 a.m.
STOUGHTON 55, FORT ATKINSON 21
120 pounds — Brandenburg, FA, pinned Marshall, 4:28; 132 — Wicks, S, mdec. Worden, 11-1; 145 — Trevino, FA, pinned Doughtie, :41; 152 — Model, S, tfall Carrera Ramos, 16-1; 160 — Mechler, S, pinned Heidel, :39; 170 — Carpenter, S, pinned Koehler, 2:54; 182 — Witkins, FA, dec. Spilde, 3-0; 195 — Horvatin, FA, inj. forf. Detweiler; 220 — B. Empey, S, pinned Gutoski, 1:22; 285 — G. Empey, S, mdec. Burhans, 12-3.
106, 113, 126, 138 — Stoughton received a forfeit.
Edgerton 40, Jefferson 39
JEFFERSON — In the second dual in a row, the Jefferson Eagles were defeated by one point in a Rock Valley Conference dual.
Edgerton earned a 40-39 victory over the host Eagles on Thursday night. It was one week after Jefferson went on the road to lose a dual at East Troy by tiebreaker.
Jefferson 152-pounder Jose Vasquez and Dean Neff (160) each opened the dual with first-period pins. Brady Lehman (195) and Curtis Kinkaid (220) went into the second period to pin their Edgerton opponents.
Heavyweight Reed Farrington tipped things in Edgerton’s favor for good when he pinned Jefferson 285-pounder Chayce Rayner in 29 seconds. From there, Edgerton picked up two pins, two forfeits and a slim margin of victory.
EDGERTON 40, JEFFERSON 39
126 — Dondlinger, J, dec. Ramirez, 9-2; 132 — Strouse, E, pinned Redenius, 1:32; 138 — Troeger, E, pinned Moreno, :45; 145 — Witucki, J, pinned Kotnour, 1:44; 152 — Vasquez, J, pinned Nelson, 1:39; 160 — Neff, J, pinned Seblom, 1:39; 182 — Wilkinson, E, mdec. Heine, 16-3; 195 — Lehman, J, pinned Hogan, 3:35; 220 — Kinkaid, J, pinned Cornett, 2:20; 285 — Farrington, E, pinned Rayner, :29.
106 — Jefferson received a forfeit
113, 120, 170 — Edgerton received a forfeit
Johnson Creek 36, Hustisford 18
JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek Bluejays won four of the six matches wrestled and picked up two forfeits as they earned a 36-18 victory in a Trailways Conference dual on Thursday night at home.
Isaiah Wollet closed out the evening with a 35-second pin over Hustisford 152-pounder Landon Hintz.
Alejandro Saldana (145), Howie Olszewski (160) and Lukas David (220) joined Wollet with first-period pins of their Hustisford opponents.
Johnson Creek continues its season in the Badger State wrestling meet at Alliant Energy Center on Saturday at 10 a.m.
JOHNSON CREEK 36,
HUSTISFORD 18
145 pounds — Saldana, JC, pinned Holub, 3:18; 152 — Wollet, JC, pinned Hintz, :35; 160 — Olszewski, JC, pinned Kolp, 1:15; 182 — Evans, H, pinned Sabala, 2:40; 220 — David, JC, pinned Nicholls, 1:47; 285 — Stark, H, pinned Morales, 3:06.
106, 138 — Johnson Creek received a forfeit
126 — Hustisford received a forfeit
113, 120, 132, 170, 195 — Double forfeit
Madison East 46, Lake Mills 36
MADISON — Colton Brandel pinned his Madison East 126-pound opponent in 38 seconds, but the Lake Mills L-Cats were defeated, 46-36, in a non-conference dual on Thursday night.
Victor Tanev gave the L-Cats a third-period pin in the 145-pound weight class and Ben Buchholz pinned his opponent in 24 seconds, but Lake Mills couldn’t overcome four forfeits in the five lowest weights.
Lake Mills will continue its season at Badger State in Alliant Energy Center on Saturday at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.