JEFFERSON — Evil is a choice we make every day.
It doesn’t start out with concentration camps, torture and death. It starts with jeers and name-calling and the demonization of other humans — like Jews, gypsies, or members of an opposing political party.
Everywhere along the road, a choice must be made. Stay the course, or retreat? Continue to justify our actions and progress toward greater inhumanity, or turn back and admit grave error?
In a chilling look at one of the darkest chapters of human history, Jefferson High School’s state-qualifying fall one-act play takes its audience down the “Dark Road” followed by one young German woman.
The main character, “Greta,” played with an icy conviction by Valorie Schamens, takes a job as a guard at the Ravensbruck women’s prison to provide for herself and her sister after their parents are killed.
Already a true believer in the Nazi cause, soon Greta is immersed in the prison’s violent culture. The tension cranks up as name-calling escalates to intimidation, and “confiscating” prisoners’ treasured personal keepsakes turns to physical assaults, cruel medical experiments and eventually “mercy killings.”
All along, audience members see the complicity of others at the prison, as the guards and Nazi officials struggle to show themselves as “strong, not weak.”
It is not a comfortable play, but rather deeply disturbing, as audiences are forced to face what humanity has done and to ask themselves — could this happen today? Is this happening today?
Framing the story inside the prison are scenes from after the war. In these scenes, the convicted prison guard, now imprisoned herself, is interviewed by a reporter, “Daimler,” who is struggling to understand what made Greta act as she did.
Meanwhile, Greta’s sister “Lise,” played by Megan Happ, becomes more and more uneasy about the rumors swirling around the prison and eventually steps in to try to mitigate the evil.
Toward the end of the fast-paced play come a couple of pivotal moments that will take audience members’ breath away.
The cast contains several top-notch performances.
Schamens, as “Greta,” has a hard line to walk as she espouses ever-more repellent views, yet remains a fully sketched human being.
The Nazi Commandant, played by Toby Weisensel, is brilliant in his seething fervor.
Meanwhile, Daimler is played with subtlety by Gabe Frankiewicz as he tries to fulfill the non-judgmental reporter’s role while uncovering a story of unparalleled horror.
Behind the scenes, longtime Jefferson High School drama director Ryan Clarksen is assisted by assistant director Kimberly Hart, with the backing of a strong stage, sound and light crew.
Clarksen said that taking on a show of this weight has been a challenge for this group because they love comedy. However, cast and crew rose to the challenge, he said. “They have embraced showcasing their dramatic sides and are handling the sensitive material with a professional level of maturity and delicacy,” Clarksen said.
“This cast has been impressive in the way they have handled the tension between some of the main characters, the intensity of the scenes in the concentration camp, and the utter cruelty among the characters in the play,” Clarksen said. “Lauren Lundgren Smith’s script, though fictional, showcases the uncomfortable and often brutal events of the time period.”
Speaking about the process of tackling a show about the Holocaust, Clarksen said he worked to offset serious nature of the the onstage drama with some comedic downtime at rehearsals.
After this weekend’s local performances, the Jefferson High School group will take their show to next week’s state high school drama festival at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where Jefferson has earned a state berth for an unprecedented second year in a row.
This was by no means a sure thing, as the group encountered some serious obstacles during the course of their preparation for the regional and sectional competitions including major injuries and other emergencies.
Clarksen commended the group for really stepping up to the plate and taking all of these challenges in stride.
“Cast and crew alike have adapted well to the constant changes in set and blocking that can come with performing in four different venues throughout the season,” the director said.
He said the group has worked incredibly hard on its road to state.
“These students have had a hunger to return to state unlike any other group that has followed a successful season,” Clarksen said.
“At a couple points in the season I thought that the group had hit obstacles that would prevent them from advancing, but they persevered and have an accomplishment and a show that they ought to be proud of,” the director said.
“Dark Road” opens Friday at the Jefferson High School auditorium, with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available at the door.
