LAKE MILLS — Don Pridemore, candidate for the 13th Senate District, will be guest speaker at the next meeting of Jefferson County Republican Women on March 10 at the Lake Mills Family Restaurant. There will be a 4:30 p.m. social hour with a 5:30 p.m. program.
Please RSVP to Debra Stein at (920) 648-5411 or Debrastein@ComprehensiveFinancialPlanning.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.