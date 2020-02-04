Fort Atkinson Woman’s Club is hosting a Feb. 11 meeting at the Dwight Foster Public Library. The meeting begins at 1:15 p.m. in the Community Room of the library.
This month’s presenter is Woman’s Club member, Trudianne Thom. She will be presenting a Power Point presentation on the history of theater in Fort Atkinson since 1850. Come and hear about the role several local churches played in the development of today’s theater.
Thom has been an active actress, director, scenic designer/painter and costumer in Fort Atkinson and the surrounding area for more than 40 years. A former theater educator, she has been involved in more than 100 plays.
Fort Atkinson Woman’s Club is open to all women of Fort Atkinson and new members always are welcome and encouraged to join.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.