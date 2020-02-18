EDGERTON — Edgerton Hospital is holding a free class designed to provide a unique opportunity for family and caregivers to briefly experience the challenges and struggles of a person living with dementia. The class will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Edgerton Hospital. To best serve participants, preregistration is required and time slots will be reserved for each participant. Each individual experience will last 30 to 45 minutes. Please contact Edgerton Hospital at (608) 884-1489 to reserve your time slot.
Using specialized gear within a safe, experiential setting, “Dementia Live™ provides participants with a real-life simulation of what it must be like to live with dementia. Participants gain greater awareness and understanding of the constant struggles (24/7) affecting persons with dementia. Greater understanding leads to more sensitive care partnering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.