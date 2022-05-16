The School District of Fort Atkinson recently received a generous donation of educational literature for middle and high school English departments from the Unity Project’s School Partnership Committee.
The donation is valued at a total of $5,786.74.
The Unity Project is a group of community members working together with the aim of making sure every person in the community feels a sense of belonging in Fort Atkinson.
As such, the Unity Project sought to select books that reflect the diversity of the students that will read them.
"It is always a beautiful and much appreciated gift to receive more books for our classrooms," seventh-grade English teacher Erin Riechers said.
"In particular, it is wonderful to receive resources that help students discover many perspectives and see themselves represented in literature as well," she said.
Committee Chair Whitney Townsend, in coordination with Candice Sayre, School District of Fort Atkinson academic advancement coordinator, and Scholastic Books, reviewed titles that reflected that mission.
The donated books cover a variety of topics exploring diversity, inclusion, immigration stories, positive self-image, self care, and more.
Before making the selections, coordinators reviewed Department of Public Instruction literacy standards, then worked collaboratively to select and purchase literature to equitably add to classroom libraries in grades 6-12.
"It is essential to have a library of available books to meet our students’ needs and interests, which are also respectful of the diversity within our student population," said Dana Linde, high school English teacher, expressing her gratefulness to the Unity Project for supporting this goal.
The books were presented and distributed at the English department's Professional Learning Community meetings.
At the meetings, Townsend was invited to share some background information on the Unity Project and the purpose behind the donation.
The Unity Project’s work with the School District of Fort Atkinson has inspired other communities to do the same, Townsend noted. Recently, the Unity Project gave a presentation to the Beaver Dam American Association of University Women organization, which plans to follow the Fort Atkinson initiative with a similar effort in their own community, Townsend said.
"The books our students read allow them to experience and connect to the world in an authentic way," said Julie Newbury, who teaches sophomore English at the high school.
"This generous donation will allow students to see themselves in the books they read, and it sends the positive message that they matter," she said.
This donation follows the Unity Project's 2021 donation of 800 books for Kindergarten through eighth-graders in the School District of Fort Atkinson.
These donations were made possible by Fort Community Credit Union, which submitted the grant application to the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago.
"The targeted impact fund was intended for initiatives that addressed racial equity disparities," Townsend said. "Through the partnership of FCCU and The Unity Project, they were awarded $15,000 for their work to promote a more fair and inclusive society for Black and Latino communities."
"“The timing of the donation aligned perfectly with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction release of the newly revised 2020 English Language Arts Standardsm" said Candice Sayre, academic advancement coordinator for the district. She said these standards promote the importance of equity and identity at the heart of literacy instruction.
These books provide the opportunity for teachers to authentically facilitate an understanding of the human experience using diverse texts that serve not only as mirrors so students can identify with characters represented in text, but also as windows to others' experiences, boosting the visibility of other cultures and diverse perspectives that are central to an inclusive approach, she said.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Abbott added, “The partnership between the School District of Fort Atkinson and the Unity Project’s School Partnership Committee exemplifies our mantra of 'One Team, One district, and One community.
"These donations of books directly align with our mission of cultivating an inclusive high-performing culture of growth and community," the superintendent said. "We are very grateful for their continued investment in our most precious resource - our students."
To further reiterate the mission, each book has a donation sticker with the phrase "May you see yourself in these pages, and know that you are welcome, safe, and valued."
