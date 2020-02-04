WATERTOWN — The Watertown Family Center will be holding its third Annual Prom Dress Resale event on Saturday, Feb. 15, and Sunday, Feb. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
There will be more than 170 gently used or new dresses from which to choose. Find the dress of your dreams at the fraction of the cost.
Dress sale is held at the Watertown Family Center, 415 S. 8th St., Watertown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.