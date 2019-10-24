A college student is found strangled beneath a bridge, a baby is grievously burned in a house fire, New York City Mayor Ed Koch is heckled in a church, Russian emigres gather at an airport to return home.
The new book “One Day: The Extraordinary Story of an Ordinary 24 Hours in America” tells the story of that day.
Gene Weingarten is an extraordinary reporter who mines vivid details from 33 years ago. Readers experience what people said, how they moved, what they thought. He claims to have conducted more than 500 interviews for this book, and it shows. — AP.
