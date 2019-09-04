JOHNSON CREEK — For those that have lost a loved one, just making it through the day can be a challenge. It can be even harder if you’re a teenager who has experienced loss. Often continued support from their peers can help teens cope with their grief.
Rainbow Hospice Care will host a six-week teen grief support group, beginning on Sept. 18 and ending on Oct. 23. The group meets each Wednesday from 4 to 4:45 p.m. in the Community Room at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek, which is located at 1225 Remmel Drive and is open to teens of all ages.
The group will be facilitated by Rainbow Hospice Care Bereavement Counselor Laura Wessels and will be a place where teens can connect with other teens who have experienced any type of loss (not just death), where they can tell their stories, and explore how their lives have changed.
“I hope that the teens will understand that however they are feeling about the loss of their loved one, their feelings are okay,” said Wessels. “This group will be a safe place to explore and express their feelings. Our grief is how we communicate how much we love the one we lost.”
For more information on the teen grief support group, contact Laura Wessels at (920) 674- 6255.
