Consider the two faces of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).
First, the Rand Paul of Dec. 11, writing to President Biden after a string of tornadoes devastated his home state, killing at least 64 and leveling whole communities:
“The Governor of the Commonwealth has requested federal assistance this morning, and certainly further requests will be coming as the situation is assessed. I fully support those requests and ask that you move expeditiously to approve the appropriate resources for our state.”
Second, the Rand Paul of Oct. 24, 2017, on the Senate floor opposing a $36.5 billion disaster aid bill to help residents of Texas, Louisiana, Florida and Puerto Rico after hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria as well as victims of wildfires in California:
“People here will say they have great compassion and they want to help the people of Puerto Rico, the people of Texas, the people of Florida, but notice they have great compassion with someone else’s money. Ask them what they’re doing to help their fellow man.”
One almost feels guilty pointing out the hypocrisy of people like Paul, because it’s just so easy. A cursory glance at his record indicates that he has consistently opposed federal disaster relief measures.
The received wisdom is that he has voted against every one for the last 10 years; it’s hard to confirm that precisely, but examples of his speaking against most of them are easy to find.
Paul also has opposed coronavirus relief measures, such as the first pandemic response act, passed in March 2020 with a 96-1 senate vote, Rand standing against it alone. He also opposed a 2020 bill to aid first responders still suffering from the effects of 9/11.
On disaster aid, Paul voted against a 2013 bill to aid victims of Hurricane Sandy, and earlier this year blocked accelerated passage of the Gulf Coast Hurricane Aid Act, a measure to aid victims of the storms in Louisiana. It’s still pending.
In all those cases, Paul has couched his opposition as protests against the funding for those bills, specifically the borrowing to pay for them. He’s argued that they should all be funded by taking money from other causes, specifically from foreign aid, about which he’s strongly critical.
One would like to admire Paul for consistency, at least, except that he’s been selective about his anti-spending positions. He voted in favor of the 2017 tax cuts, one of the largest budget-busting measures in recent history (and one that chiefly benefits rich people), for instance. The tax cuts passed the Senate without a single Republican in opposition or a single Democrat in favor.
That points to a fundamental difference between Republicans and Democrats when it comes to disaster aid. Republicans are cheeseparing about public aid until and unless it’s for their constituents specifically; Democrats tend to see the issue broadly, favoring these programs regardless of geography.
Republican posturing against disaster aid “for thee, but not for me” is a hardy perennial on Capitol Hill. In 2019, noted the Center for American Progress, 43 of the 58 GOP House members who voted against a $19 billion disaster relief bill had earlier “demanded or endorsed emergency aid funding for their own states.”
The measure, which had already been approved by the Senate, passed the House 354-58, with all the “no” votes coming from Republicans.
In 2013, a $50.5 billion relief package for Hurricane Sandy, which had devastated the Northeast, was opposed by 36 Republican senators. Of those votes, 31 came from Republicans who had previously sought disaster aid for their own states.
Among the opponents were Paul and Senators Kelly Ayotte (R-N.H.) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), who had both sought relief aid for their own states from Hurricane Sandy.
The lesson that conservatives are constantly confronted with but never learn is that we’re all in this world together. Disasters, whether climatological, meteorological or biological, know nothing of geographic boundaries, much less political or ideological ones.
Conservatives oppose government spending on infrastructure and social programs only rhetorically because they do know a few things. They know the spending will help their constituents. They also know that the best way to establish their conservative cred is to oppose it, especially when they know it will pass anyway.
Most of all, they know that more responsible political leaders will ensure that assistance gets to those in need, regardless of how their political representatives vote. Those elected representatives are happy to see the money, they just won’t lift a finger to bring it home. There’s a word for this sort of behavior: It’s “freeloading.”
