Here’s a look at programing for the Jefferson Public Library:
Youth Programming
Yeti…Set…Read! Winter Youth Reading Program, Jan. 6 – Feb. 15
Beat the winter blues by participating in the library’s winter reading program and win fun prizes just for reading. Registration begins on Monday, Jan. 6 and all ages are invited to participate. Pick up your BINGO sheet at the circulation desk for a chance to win some great prizes.
Storytime, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 10 a.m.
Each storytime consists of books read aloud, songs, movement activities, crafts, and more.
This program is appropriate for children ages 2 to 4 and their families.
SHELF Teen Volunteer Meeting, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 4:15 – 5:30 p.m.
Teens aged 13 and older are encouraged to join our SHELF group. Members help out with basic library duties such as decorating, material maintenance and program support – and there always is food and fun. Contact Mrs. Tammy or visit our website for information.
Adult Programming
Random Act of Kindness Chain
Did you know that kindness is contagious? When you show kindness to others it is likely they will show kindness to even more people. Call it a “chain reaction” or a “chain of action,” it is the kind actions that you do which have the greatest effect on others.
Stop by the library and choose an act of kindness from our basket. Once completed, initial it and attach it to the “Kindness Chain.” Let’s see how far the chain will go.
Minute Mysteries – Jan. 6 through Feb.15
It’s a weekly “Whodunit” for you to solve. Stop by the library and read Minute Mystery. If you can solve it, enter your answer in a drawing to win a prize. A different mystery each week will be posted on Monday with answer submission due by Saturday. Good luck sleuthing.
Yeti…Set…Read! Winter Adult Reading Program, Jan. 6 – Feb. 15
Adult winter program is easy:
1. Read or listen to a book.
2. Write down the author, title, and one sentence review.
3. Put your entry into the prize jar of your choice.
4. Win a prize if your name is chosen at the end of the winter reading program.
