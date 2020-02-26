Here is a look at upcoming programs at the Jefferson Public Library:
Youth programming
Storytime, Wednesday, March 4, 10 a.m.
Each storytime consists of books read aloud, songs, movement activities, crafts and more.
This program is appropriate for children ages 2 to 4 and their families.
Library programming
RC Car Workshop, Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m. to noon.
Monthly meet-up and workshop that is held on the first Saturday of each month. Bring your own RC car and show off your skills with other enthusiasts or use one provided by the library. All ages are invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.