The Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition has partnered with Safe Communities MDC and Jefferson County Human Services to offer Jefferson County’s recovery community more opportunities to participate in substance free festivities.
Recovery by the River is a new event in Jefferson that will host a bags tournament, free food, and other activities for anyone interested in, supportive of, or identifying as being in recovery.
The first recovery by the river event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park, South shelter. The event is free to attend. Free food and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided.
The need for resources for long term recovery is a growing one, stated Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition. Jefferson County saw 15 opioid related deaths in 2020, with deaths across the state rising 46.2% from 2018 to 2020, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Finding connection and community can be an important part in finding long term recovery from any substance use disorder. Local events are frequently associated with substance use, which can make substance free alternatives difficult to find. With recovery by the River and events like it, JCDFC and its partners hope to bring more chances for recovery focused opportunities for community members in Jefferson County, stated JCDFC.
