WHITEWATER — Whitewater's new city manager said this week that passage of a referendum on the general election ballot Nov. 8 will mean Whitewater residents will see their level of services from fire and EMS — and the city in general — maintained at their current levels.
If the referendum does not pass, they would likely see a waste/recycling fee, among other changes, enacted to maintain the city's emergency services.
City manager John Weidl said that, on the ballot, residents will be asked asked whether they support two separate referendums, one being the Whitewater Unified School District ‘s referendum, the other being the city asking for a $1.1 million property tax increase to fund EMS staffing and equipment investments.
"If the referendums pass, most taxpayers will see a net reduction in tax bills, thanks in large part, to $75 million of growth in the city’s tax base," he said.
He added that, if the referendums pass, the majority of Walworth County property owners can expect to see an estimated $202 reduction in net annual property taxes per $100,000 assessed value and the majority of Jefferson County property owners can expect to see a $242 reduction in net annual property taxes per $100,000 assessed value.
"In addition to these net property tax reductions, residents will have access to a sustainable, fully staffed, in-station EMS response and an equipment reserve for fire and EMS capital investments," Weidl said. "While it is true that the net property tax decrease would be higher for residents if the city’s referendum does not pass, but the school district’s does — $372 per $100,000 assessed value for Walworth County and $411 per $100,000 assessed value for Jefferson County — it would not be without cost in terms of significant reduction in services."
Weidl said that, without the sustainable funding source made available through additional property taxes, EMS response times would dramatically increase as EMS would be reduced to one ambulance.
"Additionally, the city would have to continue borrowing, at high interest rates, to purchase necessary fire and EMS equipment," he said. "It is likely that a waste/recycling fee would be enacted to increase the general fund’s ability to cover the costs of base-level, on-site EMS staffing. It is important to note that even with a waste/recycling fee enacted, to maintain even a base level of EMS services, cuts to the city’s general operating budget would be necessary, which would impact things like road maintenance and improvements."
Weidl said a "yes" vote does not mean an increase in net property taxes.
"In fact, most city homeowners will still see a net decrease, even with an approved property tax increase," he said. "However, more than the dollars and cents, residents will see the level of service they need and deserve from Whitewater Fire and EMS, and the city as a whole.”
