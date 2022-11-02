John Weidl
Buy Now

John Weidl

WHITEWATER — Whitewater's new city manager said this week that passage of a referendum on the general election ballot Nov. 8 will mean Whitewater residents will see their level of services from fire and EMS — and the city in general — maintained at their current levels.

If the referendum does not pass, they would likely see a waste/recycling fee, among other changes, enacted to maintain the city's emergency services.

Load comments