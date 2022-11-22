JEFFERSON — Thrive Economic Development has named Deb Reinbold as its new president.
Reinbold has been serving as the organization’s interim president since Vicki Pratt left the position to relocate in May.
“Economic development is an important piece of the overall health of a community, and I am thrilled to be part of the team at such an exciting and pivotal time,” Reinbold said.
Reinbold will lead the organization’s strategic economic and community development efforts, which are focused on greater Jefferson County.
Reinbold will also serve as executive director of the Jefferson County Economic Development Consortium, ThriveED’s public sector partner entity.
The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors approved the appointment at its Nov. 15 meeting.
Reinbold joined the organization in June of 2020 as managing director of business development. Her previous roles include director of business development for American Companies, a West Bend-based construction management firm, and business solutions specialist for economic development Washington County.
Reinbold was also a licensed real estate agent for 10 years and worked for Milwaukee Metro MLS. She has a bachelor of arts from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
“Deb has demonstrated that she has the experience and insight necessary to be successful in this role,” said Ben Wehmeier, Jefferson County administrator. “As interim president, she has made great strides in advancing the organization’s goals and we look forward to building on those efforts.”
ThriveED presented a new strategic focus at its annual meeting in October, at which Reinbold was a host.
"With the new focus, the organization will continue the traditional economic development work of retaining and attracting businesses to greater Jefferson County, but will also focus on housing and workforce, issues that have become increasingly important for both employers and municipalities," ThriveED said in a release.
“Deb’s work with developers has already generated significant interest in our region,” said David Schroeder, president of the ThriveED board of directors and owner of Thermo-Tech Mechanical Insulation in Watertown. “With her leadership, ThriveED will help cultivate smart growth and support the development of diverse housing choices for people at all stages of life.”
Collaboration and partnerships will feature heavily in ThriveED’s work going forward. The organization, which was formed in 2016, has three staff members, with plans to add a fourth early next year.
“Relationship-building is a key component of this role and Deb has already created solid partnerships that will help further the common goal of creating a prosperous greater Jefferson County region,” Fort Atkinson City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire said.
LeMire chairs the JCEDC, and along with Schroeder and other officers from both the JCEDC and ThriveED boards, was part of the executive committee tasked with hiring the new leader.
Reinbold was elected to the Wisconsin Rural Partners, Inc. Board of Directors in June 2022. WRP serves as a network hub for organizations and government agencies working to make rural Wisconsin a better place. She has also been an active participant in several business and community organizations, including the Society for Human Resource Management, NAIOP Commercial Real Estate Development Association, Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin, Bread Basket Food Pantry and Leadership Watertown.
