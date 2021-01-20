Dear Dennis,
I do believe you have your facts wrong, wrong, wrong! Sixty-five to 70 percent of the mail-in votes came from Democrats. The other 30 to 35 percent came from Republicans. Why so many make mail-ins from Democrats? I’ll tell you. Republicans were to blame. Us elderly and those with medical problems are to blame. During the COVID crisis we were afraid to go to the polls because you Republicans thought it’s OK not to wear a mask. You wanted to make the statement you believed Trump not the scientists about the virus. So while you’re blaming the Democrats, you Republicans kept us away from the polls. You are devoted to a man. People who wear masks (and) stay at home as much as possible respect all people. No matter what party one votes for, they should not be elevated above democracy. Trump speeches lost the Senate race and all you Republicans because the number of mail-in ballots which were fair for both parties. Put the blame where it is ‘cause no matter how you figure it, water runs downhill.
All Americans want democracy. Some aren’t willing to trade their souls. Get it? If you keep talking goofy like your letter, your party will lose more.
God bless our planet.
Beverly A. Schlee,
Fort Atkinson
