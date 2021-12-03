FITCHBURG (AP) — COVID-19 hit close to home for the owners of Quivey’s Grove, which is why they’re requesting that only vaccinated customers eat there — likely the first restaurant in Dane County to do so.

Early in the pandemic, John Fleck, 54, who had been working at the popular Fitchburg restaurant, died from COVID-19.

“We’ve felt this very, very personally,” said Deirdre Garton, who owns Quivey’s Grove with Craig Kuenning.

Fleck, a married father of two teenagers, was an assistant manager at Quivey’s in the 1990s, and founded its longstanding beer festival, but left to work at Lands’ End.

He had been back, working Friday nights as a bartender at Quivey’s Stable Grill, where the fish fry draws huge crowds.

It’s hard to know if Fleck — who died on April 4, 2020 — got COVID-19 at the restaurant because he only worked there one night a week, Garton said, but she called his loss “very, very tragic and emotional for everybody.”

Fleck’s wife, Pam, said last year that on March 17, 2020, the day most restaurants in Dane County were forced to close due to the pandemic, her husband woke up with a fever.

With COVID-19 just starting to pick up in Wisconsin, he was worried, Pam Fleck said, mostly about giving his illness to her because her immune system is compromised from rheumatoid arthritis. He had no underlying health conditions.

